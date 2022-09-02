As some sectors in the healthcare industry face a shortage of workers, one group of students at Daisy Bronson Middle School in Littleton is looking to fill the gap and make careers in the field.

Attending a weeklong Hugh J. Gallen Career and Technical Education Center STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) health sciences summer camp during the last week of July were 16 students, a dozen of whom earned certifications and took tours of Littleton Regional Healthcare, learned about emergency medical technician work from EMTs at Littleton Fire Rescue, and were exposed to a broad swath of healthcare careers.

