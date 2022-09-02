As some sectors in the healthcare industry face a shortage of workers, one group of students at Daisy Bronson Middle School in Littleton is looking to fill the gap and make careers in the field.
Attending a weeklong Hugh J. Gallen Career and Technical Education Center STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) health sciences summer camp during the last week of July were 16 students, a dozen of whom earned certifications and took tours of Littleton Regional Healthcare, learned about emergency medical technician work from EMTs at Littleton Fire Rescue, and were exposed to a broad swath of healthcare careers.
“That group was a very positive group and they want to continue meeting in some kind of format this fall, in terms of some kind of club activity so they can stay engaged together,” Al Smith, director of the CTC at Littleton High School, said on Wednesday.
While CTC summer camp programs that are funded by the Perkins Grant program are mostly for students in 10th, 11th, 12th grades, there is some Perkins Grant funding for those in middle school grades.
“We’ve been doing this camp for a number of years and it’s typically for students ending their sixth, seventh, or eighth-grade year, and that’s what we did again this year,” he said. “What we try to do is expose students to different career pathways.”
Among the weeklong learning experiences, the participating middle school students went into CTC’s health science lab, which simulates a hospital with interactive mannequin patients.
They also learned wilderness survival with instructor Roger Daigle.
Kelly Hadlock, who teaches First Aid, gave a presentation, as did Bill Demers, a former Littleton School District instructor who now works as the education manager at LRH.
“They allow Bill to come here for two days and work with the kids, and it’s fantastic,” said Smith.
This year, summer camp students also participated in a presentation by the Littleton-based Promis Prosthetic and Orthotics; learned acute care procedures, CPR, emergency childbirth; and were presented with a program on dental care by the North Country Healthcare Consortium.
“And then on Friday [July 29], the hospital opened up their doors for a tour, so we had all of our students go there for an entire morning,” said Smith. “Most students, especially if they are young, perhaps only know what they see when they go to the doctor’s office. When they were at the hospital, they had a great tour of all the different departments and had a great understanding of what the needs are.”
LFR also played a big role in summer camp.
“The fire department was here Friday afternoon as well, talking about their EMT services and EMT training that would be involved for students who would want to go down that route,” said Smith. “And then the DOE was here. We had very positive feedback from the health community.”
On the final day of camp, Friday, July 29, the CTC RV van owned by the New Hampshire Department of Education, which approves the summer programs and which is involved each year through the Perkins Grant that the Littleton School District writes, was brought to the Littleton school campus.
More from this section
“They take their RV and go around the state to different schools, promoting the CTE programs,” said Smith.
While the summer camps at the Littleton School District have been going on for many years, the 2022 summer camp was the first camp in two years because the camps were canceled in 2020 and 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In past years, the interest by students in the health sciences has led to careers right in the North Country.
“Many young campers have enrolled in our two-year CTC Health Science program and are employed locally in health careers,” said Smith.
Exposing the next generation to healthcare careers has always been important, but today it carries added importance in light of the healthcare employee shortage, he said.
“We try to expose students to a variety of healthcare fields under that large healthcare umbrella,” said Smith. “And we will continue the conversation here with our computer tech programs because that’s a huge need as well on the technical IT side of it that you don’t really think of when you think of medical professionals.”
The 2022 summer camp for healthcare careers began with 16 students, though some had to leave partway through the week, including for scheduled vacations.
Twelve certifications were awarded to the students who completed the week.
“They were able to earn their First Aid and CPR certification as well,” said Smith.
This year’s summer camp students earning certifications were Kaelyn Lemire, Paityn Haynes, Rowan Carpenter, Ava MacDonald, Emilee Silva, Eliza Smith, Leah Poulton, Cameron McMahon, Sadie Roberts, Camryn Whitcomb, and Addison Pilgrim.
Littleton High School’s CTE programs are essentially for students who have reached their sophomore year and beyond, and while that leaves a gap of a few years for middle school students, those middle school students can certainly return to summer camp next year if they want to, said Smith.
As they healthcare industry works out a strategy to attract and retain workers, Smith said the 2022 summer camp group is motivated enough that they want to continue meeting and learning all they can about the careers.
“It was great group of students and they were very interested and engaged and they all said they want to continue their careers somewhere in healthcare,” he said. “That was pretty exciting.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.