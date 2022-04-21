ST. JOHNSBURY — Today (Friday, April 22) is Earth Day, and through a climate literacy initiative at the St. Johnsbury School students were given a chance to picture what good stewardship of the planet looks like.
Over 150 students at the school submitted entries in the Earth Day Poster Challenge, responding to the opportunity noted in the school’s Climate Literacy newsletter. Winning submissions came from third-grader Florence Johnson and Antonia Plazek, who is in the sixth grade.
The newsletter is a climate education initiative led by sixth-grade science teacher Heather Mulligan, art teacher Evan Jewell and St. Johnsbury Town Energy Committee member Lynn Wurzburg. Once every one or town months, a new edition is shared with teachers at the school who are encouraged to communicate details to students that promote climate awareness.
“The purpose is to increase student awareness of how they impact the environment,” said Mulligan in an email. “It includes activities that require learners to apply and make connections with the content to make the world a better place.”
The idea for a frequent newsletter came about through collaboration with Wurzburg, whose husband, Otto, is a retired St. Johnsbury School science teacher. Lynn Wurzburg serves on the St. Johnsbury Energy Committee, which is described online as “an educational and advisory resource to help build a secure future for our community in an era of rapid climate and economic change.”
Said Wurzburg, “Part of our mission on the town energy committee is the education of the public about the changing climate - what’s happening and how we can make our community more resilient. We felt that starting with young kids in really important.”
A recent Climate Literacy newsletter focused on the word “consumption,” encouraging students to consider the difference between wants and needs. It also asks the question: “Should we have more things OR do more things? Which helps the Earth more?”
The newsletter for April and May was dedicated to the commemoration of Earth Day, focusing on the slogan for 2022: “Invest In Our Planet.”
Earth Day is an annual event each April 22 to promote environmental protection. This year marks the 52nd anniversary of Earth Day. The website earthday.org notes, “For Earth Day 2022, we need to act (boldly), innovate (broadly), and implement (equitably). It’s going to take all of us. All in. Businesses, governments, and citizens — everyone accounted for, and everyone accountable. A partnership for the planet.”
Information on the website offers suggestions for how people can improve the health of the planet, from trash cleanup to “sustainable fashion” to planting a tree.
Mulligan, a St. Johnsbury School teacher for 10 years, said the winning Earth Day Poster Challenge entries met the criteria of Earth Day emphasis by highlighting the “Invest In Our Planet” theme and communicating the “D.O.T.” (Do One Thing) directive.
“They were original and colorful and really incorporated both things,” she said. “They had specific things that grade school students could do to make the world a better place.”
Both posters encourage the planting of trees, the picking up of trash and recycling. Both feature pictures of Earth, with Plazek showing half of the planet if it isn’t taken care with lifeless brown landmasses and a fish skeleton with Xs for eyes. Along with some Do’s, Johnson’s poster included some Don’ts, including, “Don’t drive places that you can walk.”
Mulligan said the climate newsletters have been well-received at school and she plans to continue them next year. One way their impact could be improved, she said, is with better follow-up and more support for staff looking to communicate the information in an effective way.
Wurzburg said the newsletter is a way to incorporate climate literacy into the school day when teachers otherwise wouldn’t have time or the background and experience on the subject to make the effort themselves.
She said educating students and giving them plans of action encourages them.
“It kind of gives them hope,” she said. “We don’t want to have them despair about their future.”
