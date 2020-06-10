LYNDONVILLE — The Kingdom East School Board met via Zoom on Tuesday evening, and heard from nine 8th graders, who reported on what it was like to learn remotely the last few months of the school year.
The students joined from schools across the unified district, along with teachers and administrators, to talk about the new normal.
During Tuesday evening’s meeting, Superintendent Jen Botzojorns invited students to speak.
The students included: Samara Rutledge and Ethan Girouard from Concord; Vincent Courtemarche and Hailey Williams from Gilman; Ryan McFeeley, Hailey Dunn and Trent Simpson from Lyndon; Jack Roberts from Millers Run; and Maggie Langlois from Newark.
Gilman School Student Conducts Survey
Vincent Courtemarche, of the Gilman Middle School, said he wanted to get to “the real meat of my point,” sharing data from a middle school survey he did for the Kingdom East meeting.
“I’d say what surprised me the most was how much faster I was able to get my work done compared to when I’m normally in school.” He said he was able to be productive and have more free time during the rest of the day.
Vincent, who will be attending Lyndon Institute as a 9th grader, said, “I was told about the board meeting and thought it would be a good idea to get some evidence to support the topic.”
“Where better to get information on a subject concerning students than from the students themselves?” asked Vincent. “Then, with the help of Janine Holmes, my 7th grade math and science teacher, I was able to distribute the survey to the entirety of the 6th, 7th, and 8th grade for the whole district.”
Vincent said, “The survey covered how students rated their performance (on a one to five scale) during school and during remote learning for the three core subjects (Math, Science, and Reading/Writing) along with their overall performance.”
“I also had an optional yes or no question that asked if they would like to have a monthly video chat with another class in the U.S. With all of the strife in our country, I thought it would be a good idea for students from different parts of the country to better understand their peers perspectives by speaking with each other on regular basis,” he said.
To that question, 60 percent said no and 40 percent said yes, but Vincent said he still thinks it’s a good idea.
A total of 71 students responded to Vincent’s survey, he said.
The performance students reported for their math learning while remote learning were about the same - with just over 41 percent saying they had done better and the same percent - 41.7 percent - saying they had done worse, while about 17 percent said their performance was about the same.
Vincent said a larger percent of students felt their performance decreased in reading and writing, saying those subjects “may be a pretty important subject to be taught face-to-face.”
More 8th Graders Weigh In
Ethan Girouard said he is “more of a hands-on learner,” and he said it’s been challenging to have his schoolwork have to be all via computers.
He said it’s been nice to have everything in one place, “I don’t have to go digging through my bag” and hunt around for “pencils that just magically disappear.”
Trent Simpson said his experience has been a “truly mixed bag,” saying he was happy take part in the state history day, but he really missed field trips and seeing friends in person. “However, I did a wide variety of things” in projects, from learning about the phases of the moon to studying about Bulgaria, he said, informing the group that it’s a country in the Balkans, adding this life lesson he took away from remote learning, “and I also learned the value of a simple conversation, face-to-face.”
Cynthia Stuart, chair of the board, asked Trent Simpson what he would want the school district to preserve that has come out of the remote learning experience.
“I feel like we should keep doing … I don’t want to say easier, but less difficult work because then it allows students to get done their work faster and maybe they will still learn the same,” he responded.
Hailey Williams from Gilman (her dad, Harry, is a Kingdom East School Board member) said she is an introvert, so “doing things online, I got kind of nervous to do it … but that was also an advantage because I didn’t really have to be around people.”
Ryan McFeeley said learning at home was “a little stressful at first, because of the amount of papers we had to bring home,” and one takeaway was self-discipline - having to stay on task to complete work and fight distractions.
Maggie Langlois, a student from Newark School, said that sticking to a schedule has been tricky. “I’ve learned to be more independent,” she told the school board members about how the remote learning experience has shaped her as a student.
Board member Clare Irwin of Sutton noted that things are “up in the air for the fall,” and she asked students on the line “If you have a strong opinion one way or another what you hope fall might look like.”
Vincent responded, saying, “My hopes and dreams for the fall would be that we can get back together in the actual building without having to be really worried about the virus.”
On Wednesday, during the governor’s press conference updating Vermonters on the COVID-19 crisis, Agency of Education Secretary Dan French said plans call for in-person instruction in the fall, with careful monitoring for health concerns in place, including questions about symptoms, staff wearing masks, and temperature-taking for everyone.
Nancy Blankenship, a board member from Lyndon, noted that students who are more introverted “really enjoyed the alone time” and asked if students thought one day of home learning a week might be a good supplement to four days of in-school learning.
Vincent said he missed hanging out with his friends, but added, “I think the home learning idea is pretty good.”
Botzojorns thanked students for sharing with the board on their last day of school, saying, “You’ve all been very articulate. Thank you.”
Entire Kingdom East Community Thanked
A total of 31 people were on the Zoom meeting and an active chat showed many people were happy to hear from the students about their school learning during the pandemic.
The board also heard a report about an online athletic workout program across the district which dozens of Kingdom East pupils participated in.
Bozojorns praised the efforts of all staff and faculty in responding to the pandemic, from the kitchen staff turning out meals and those who delivered meals to students’ homes to teachers and instructional assistants to maintenance staff working to sanitize buildings.
Stuart, the board chair, expressed the board’s gratitude, as well, saying the Kingdom East district responded to the challenging year with “some very positive outcomes … I think that’s a real testament to all you have done and all your staff have done,” she said to Botzojorns.
“I cannot say enough about the commitment and the caring of our entire community during such a trying time,” said Botzojorns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.