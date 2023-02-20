Students To Lead Forum On Wednesday

Kingdom East School District will host a forum for school board candidates this week with a twist - the event will be led by students.
The Millers Run Student Council and middle school students from Newark Street School will host the event on Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at the district’s office in Hilton Hall on the Lyndon Institute campus or via zoom.
This year there are seven seats up for election to the 15-member board on Town Meeting Day, including two contested seats. The board typically has five 3-year seats open each year, however, the two additional seats are up for election to fill seats that were vacated mid-term.
The contested races are for a 3-year term from Burke sought by newcomers Andrew Miller-Brown and Abigail Montgomery. They hope to replace longtime school board member Tony DeMasi who is not seeking re-election after having served on the KESD and previously Caledonia North Supervisory Union board for decades.
The other contest is for a 2-year Lyndon seat sought by Stephanie Bubrouski and Rhonda Gilman. The seat had originally been by Michael Codding who was elected last March but left the position in August due to logistical challenges posed by a new job. Mike Labounty was then appointed to complete the year until the seat would be up for election at Town Meeting and he chose not to run to complete the term.
Other seats that are up for election include a 3-year seat from Lyndon sought by new candidate Chad Simpson, replacing Miranda Fox who is not seeking re-election.
There is a 2-year seat from Sutton sought by Justin Williams, who was appointed when his wife Jessica stepped down in August to take a position teaching Kindergarten at Sutton School.
Incumbents Lila Leanard of Newark and Jim Peyton of Lunenburg are both on the ballot for re-election.
Concord will have no candidate on the official ballot, however, incumbent Holly Brown hopes to retain the seat and is not on the ballot because illness prevented her from submitting her petition signatures on time. She is hoping to either receive enough write-in votes to retain the seat (a minimum of 60 votes necessary) or to be appointed by the board if the seat remains empty after Town Meeting.
KESD School Board members are elected by the voters from all eight towns - Burke, Concord, Lunenburg, Lyndon, Newark, Sheffield, Sutton and Wheelock - but the members must reside in the position’s corresponding town. KESD’s board is composed of five Lyndon members, and two members each from Burke, Concord, Lunenburg and Sutton, and one member each from Sheffield, Newark and Wheelock.
Last week KESD Superintendent Jen Botzojorns highlighted the candidate forum during the board’s monthly meeting, describing the students’ plans.
“They are going to get dressed up and they are going to ask questions,” said Botzojorns. The candidates and the public are welcome to attend in person or via phone or Zoom with login details available on the KESD website.
“Oh cool,” said Tony DeMasi. “That’s excellent,” added another member during the meeting.
Farewell To DeMasi
Botzojorns also noted at last week’s meeting that it was DeMasi’s final meeting as a school board member. DeMasi had announced last September that he would not seek re-election after having served on the school board for 21 years.
“It’s Tony’s last board meeting,” said Botzojorns. “But he will be at the annual meeting and we are going to do a little something for him there.”
“You need to make sure you attend that,” Botzojorns told DeMasi jokingly.
KESD will hold its Annual Information Meeting on Monday, March 6, at 5 p.m. at Hilton Hall and via zoom. Voting will be at each town’s voting location on Town Meeting Day until 7 p.m. Besides the board members and budget, KESD voters will also elect a clerk, treasurer and assistant treasurer, and decide if the board can transfer any surplus to the district’s facilities reserve fund.
