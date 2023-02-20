Students To Lead Forum On Wednesday

Kingdom East School District will host a forum for school board candidates this week with a twist - the event will be led by students.

The Millers Run Student Council and middle school students from Newark Street School will host the event on Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at the district’s office in Hilton Hall on the Lyndon Institute campus or via zoom.

