Students Want To Become BRAVES

JAY — A student empowerment and empathy activation program is coming to Jay, Vt.
Sweethearts & Heroes will bring its BRAVES Buddies and Circle anti-bullying programs to Jay-Westfield Elementary School for five consecutive Mondays, starting Monday, Jan. 24.
“What did students lose during 2020?” said Tom Murphy of St. Albans, director and co-founder of Sweethearts & Heroes. “Developmental windows were disrupted. That’s why Sweethearts & Heroes is going to schools this year to focus on the human skills, such as empathy, compassion, and the other relationship skills that cause struggles for so many students. Our students need help with their social and emotional health – now more than ever.”
Sweethearts & Heroes teammate Pat Fish will lead the five weeks of BRAVES and Circle work at Jay-Westfield Elementary.
BRAVES is a K-12, self-directed leadership program designed to connect middle and high school students with elementary students. BRAVES uses the power of human connection, acceptance and behavior modeling to teach upper-level students how to become Sweethearts & Heroes. “In turn, those upper-level students can teach younger students – and each other – specific bully drills that will help change their school culture,” Murphy said.
Circle is a fairly new component of Sweethearts & Heroes, and is based on the ancient ritual of sitting in a circle to communicate and build empathy. “If you dedicate to Circle, if you commit to Circle on a regular basis, an entire culture can change. We’ve seen it happen thousands of times,” Murphy said.
“I am thrilled to be in collaboration with the group again, bringing some much-needed SEL to our little school, one that is without a school counselor and has faced much hardship and strife in the past year,” Jay-Westfield Principal Jessica Villeneuve said. “We can’t wait for Pat to help esteem our older kiddos in their leadership capacity and build an army of anti-bullies amongst our Jay-Westfield Wolfpack!”
