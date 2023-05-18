Study Recommends Lyndon EV Charger Locations

LYNDON — Efforts are underway to build electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure along the Route 5 corridor.
Following a four-month preliminary study, a workgroup has recommended four potential EV charger sites.
They are, in order: The White Market, 128 Main St.; “The Diamond” parking area, 133 Depot St.; Chamber of Commerce Information Booth, 1012 Broad St.; and Cumberland Farms, 957 Broad St.
In a six-page report dated May 1, the work group wrote, “Each of these are in the core business area of town, and appear to have space needed to accommodate at least one charging station.”
Two are privately owned (White Market, Cumberland Farms) and the owners have been contacted for informal talks.
The estimated cost per charging station would be $29,000, assuming a single Level 3 charging unit. The cost would increase $15,000 for each additional charging unit.
Project funding may be available through grant programs or other non-tax means.
In its report, the work group makes clear the preliminary study is a broad overview to be used for discussion purposes only.
“Additional work with greater detail would need to be completed either by staff, an engineering firm, and an actual EV manufacturing company/installer to more thoroughly review any of the projects or sites before going to construction,” the report states.
The workgroup formed at the request of the Village Trustees and met six times from January to April.
It consisted of Lyndonville Electric Department General Manager Jonathan Elwell and Superintendent Jason Lefebvre, Town Administrator Justin Smith, and former Town Planner Nicole Gratton.
Together, they considered nine potential EV charging station sites, selecting four.
The White Market was considered the top choice because it is centrally located with ample parking and good access to existing electric infrastructure.
Coincidentally, the White Market may install EV charging stations at both of its Lyndon locations without town involvement.
“They indicated they are close to moving on this project, and had contacted Jason Lefebvre [LED] while we were researching this study,” the report stated.
“If they were to move forward with these plans, that may well address the charging station issue for the Trustees.”
The other three locations would require infrastructure improvements in order to host an EV charging station.
EV charging units would require conditional use approval through the Development Review Board.
According to Drive Electric Vermont, the number of EVs in the state rose 35% this past year to 8,875 as of January.
There were nearly 440 electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids registered in Caledonia, Essex and Orleans County at that time.
