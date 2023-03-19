ST. JOHNSBURY — A recently-released analysis has found that the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail (LVRT) has the potential to generate up to $4.7 million in total annual sales activity in Caledonia County and beyond in northern Vermont.
The study, which focused on the 38 miles of trail passing through St. Johnsbury, Danville, Walden, Hardwick, Greensboro and Cabot, envisions significant economic potential for towns and communities along the entirety of the 94-mile, St. Johnsbury-to-Swanton trail.
The analysis was commissioned by the Northeastern Vermont Development Association and conducted by SE Group (Burlington) using similar methods to a recent economic impact analysis for the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail in northwestern Vermont (also conducted by SE Group), which found similar local economic benefits associated with the trail.
The NVDA study found that the economic activity associated with the completed trail could support up to 75 full-time jobs and generate $646,000 in annual tax revenues for Caledonia County, driven by the potential for up to 163,000 trail visits per year.
Joe Kasprzak, assistant town manager & economic development specialist for the town of St. Johnsbury, describes the LVRT as an economic engine that promotes a healthy lifestyle.
“The completion of the [trail] connecting downtown St. Johnsbury to Swanton creates opportunities for communities along the trail. St. Johnsbury is currently working with multiple communities to discuss how best to build infrastructure and invest in amenities that will provide memorable outdoor recreational experiences for residents and visitors alike.”
For more information on the LVRT, visit the VTrans project page or contact program manager Jackie Cassino at jackie.cassino@vermont.gov.
