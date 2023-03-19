LVRT_website_banner_v6.jpg
Buy Now

ST. JOHNSBURY — A recently-released analysis has found that the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail (LVRT) has the potential to generate up to $4.7 million in total annual sales activity in Caledonia County and beyond in northern Vermont.

The study, which focused on the 38 miles of trail passing through St. Johnsbury, Danville, Walden, Hardwick, Greensboro and Cabot, envisions significant economic potential for towns and communities along the entirety of the 94-mile, St. Johnsbury-to-Swanton trail.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments