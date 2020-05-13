LITTLETON — Joni Grey arrived at Mane Street Styles with a case of stay-at-home hair.
A half-hour later, she exited the salon looking good and feeling even better.
Asked to describe her first haircut in nearly two months, she said, “It was heaven.”
“I feel lighter, happier, freer,” she said.
Deanna Cleaves can relate.
The co-owner of Mane Street Styles, Cleaves felt an immense weight lift this week, when New Hampshire’s barbershops and salons were allowed to re-open for the first time since late March.
For her, cutting hair was a return to normalcy.
“I couldn’t wait to get back,” she said.
Mane Street Styles re-opened with unanimous support from its staff. They weighed the risks and chose to move forward, in order to get back to work and serve their customers.
Following state guidelines, they felt protected.
“We had a meeting last week and we called all of our employees in. We discussed the pros and cons of opening. All of us were ready to go back. We decided we might as well try it out,” Cleaves said.
Added employee Maddie Smith, “Our bosses have always put our safety and how we feel first. They never forced us to come back. They gave us the option if we felt safe. I appreciated that.”
However some hair care businesses remain closed, citing health and safety concerns.
“IT DOESN’T SEEM RIGHT YET”
Two months ago Jane Hamel was chatting with a customer at her business, Teddy’s Barbershop in Littleton.
“After his haircut was done, he told me his wife was waiting for her coronavirus test results, because she thought she had it,” Hamel said. “I was like ‘What? Did I hear that right?’”
That prompted her to shut down on March 19, a week before New Hampshire’s stay-at-home order took effect.
It’s unclear when it will re-open.
“It doesn’t seem right yet,” she said. “It doesn’t get much more close and personal than getting a haircut. They’re putting a lot of safety procedures in place, and really limiting what you can do, but that doesn’t really protect us. It just protects each individual customers. We still have to touch them all.”
Hamel took over the 22-year-old business from her father, who retired in November.
She intends to resume the business when the situation improves and restrictions are lifted further.
Her decisions will be based on safety. A Type 1 diabetic, she said she’s not necessarily worried about her own health, but that of her customers.
“I guess I could die if I get it,” she said with a shrug. “But it’s more that, I don’t want to be the link between a sick person and someone else getting sick.”
Fresh Salon in Littleton will also remain closed during Phase One of the re-opening plan.
In a statement, they said, “We do not feel it is wise to risk our safety and health while also not being able to be profitable.”
“WE’RE GETTING THROUGH IT”
Mane Street Styles welcomed between 30 and 40 clients on their first day back on Monday.
Employees Heather Reischer and Isabel Yeramian were thrilled to be doing hair again.
“I just feel normal, staying home is not for me,” Reischer said. “It’s good to feel part of the world again. I feel like I took a big anti-depressant yesterday.”
Added Yeramian, “I’m just excited to be back at work and it shows my four kids [ages 7, 9, 12, 18] that things will get back to normal. Even though we are wearing masks and gloves. It just gives everybody the sense of we’re getting through it.”
Mane Street Styles has modified operations to comply with state COVID-19 regulations.
Customers are appointment only, and appointments are staggered. They must answer questions and have their temperature taken before they can enter. Staff and customers must wear masks the entire time. Services are limited to hair cuts and root touch-ups (no coloring, foiling or blow-drying). Equipment must be cleaned and sanitized between clients. Maximum occupancy (employees and customers) is 10 at any one time.
In addition, Mane Street Styles has separated work stations with clear shower curtains, and employees wear disposable plastic robes, to provide an additional level of safety.
In some ways, those precautions reflect standard industry practices.
“Sanitizing between clients, washing everything down, that’s something we do all the time anyways,” Yaramian said.
During their hiatus, Mane Street Styles kept busy.
The salon distributed over $10,000 in gift cards to essential workers at local supermarkets, restaurants, stores, and more as a sign or appreciation.
Now that appreciation is being returned by their clients.
“People are just saying they’re so grateful we opened, they’re thanking us,” said co-owner Tari Stearns, Culver’s mother.
Financially the re-opening comes in the nick of time.
It will allow Mane Street Styles to remain on a good economic footing, so that the business can keep people looking good and feeling good for years to come. They are currently operating on a limited schedule from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in order to perform the necessary cleaning and disinfecting. It’s a positive sign as small businesses look to battle their way through the coronavirus crisis.
“We would’ve made it through one more month of paying the rent and the bills, and then I would have been going to the bank,” Stearns said. “But I’m really luck. These guys, I made them the offer I did, and they all said they were ready to come back. And we’re going to roll with it.”
