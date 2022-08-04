LYNDONVILLE — Starting this Saturday, towns which belong to the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District (NEKWMD) will be able to bring foam products made from expanded polystyrene - a.k.a. “Styrofoam.”

It’s the stuff that foods such as meat come packaged in, trays under a product, one-use cups, disposable coolers, and tons of protective packaging, all of which ends up in the waste stream.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments