LYNDONVILLE — Starting this Saturday, towns which belong to the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District (NEKWMD) will be able to bring foam products made from expanded polystyrene - a.k.a. “Styrofoam.”
It’s the stuff that foods such as meat come packaged in, trays under a product, one-use cups, disposable coolers, and tons of protective packaging, all of which ends up in the waste stream.
NEKWMD Executive Director Paul Tomasi, in pitching the machine to the district’s Board of Supervisors, said one of the most common questions they answer is whether “Styrofoam” — which is actually a brand name — can be recycled. The board approved giving the unit a try.
Starting Saturday, much of the foam packaging that people receive can be recycled, said Shannon Choquette, outreach coordinator, for the NEKWMD.
The compact unit pulls air out of the foam and condense it into a block that 4 inches by 4 inches and is able to be recycled into new products. The machine was awaiting its inaugural run at the waste district earlier this week.
It’s called a densifier and it’s manufactured by a company in New Jersey which offers a 6-month free trial.
For now, that’s what the waste district has signed on for, said Choquette. She said the unit has a price tag of about $50,000, which the district hopes, if all goes well, may end up being covered by a hoped-for federal grant through the Environmental Protection Agency.
The condensed foam will also have a recycling value. A company just over the border in Canada that manufactures car parts and other plastic items is on board to purchase pallets of the resulting squished foam product to re-use.
Choquette credits Upper Valley resident Cindy Heath with getting the ball rolling across the entire North Country. The Cornish, N.H., resident, in addition to regional Rotary clubs, were active in launching ways for the foam products to be pulled from the waste stream, and more importantly, the environment.
In her area, Heath got a program going to recycle the foam packaging materials; then she was interested in seeing it expand, said Choquette, who came upon an email through a New England trade association for the industry which NEKWMD belongs to, and which spoke to the program being started in some areas for the rigid foam castaways.
The densifier unit does not work on what Choquette calls flexible foam, which has a sort of sheen to it. Choquette said a pool noodle is an example of a product that won’t be able to be fed into the densifier unit.
The foam accepted by the densifier unit at the NEKWMD is #6, said Choquette, although sometimes products aren’t labeled.
“Lyndonville is the only recycling center accepting the material currently. Our goal is to assess the amount of foam in the community and the amount of labor it takes to process the material before expanding collection to other communities, but that’s the overall goal,” said Choquette.
“We are able to offer this new collection program thanks to Foam Cycle, a patented foam collection, densifying and re-purposing system. Foam Cycle is a unique recycling company pioneering a closed loop recycling system to help solve the ‘foam problem.’ Foam packaging and food service foam (aka Styrofoam) are one of the most plentiful, yet least recycled plastics in existence today. The Foam Cycle system processes expanded polystyrene foam into dense ingots, which will be shipped to processing facilities for various uses.”
Choquette concurred with Tomasi that many people stopping in to recycle have been asking staff about why they can’t recycle the foam packaging that’s so prolific.
Until now, the best option was to send a full truck of foam, that took up a lot of space even though it’s lightweight, down to Palmer, Mass..
The product, once it’s condensed, sells for $300-600/ton, said Choquette, and like all recycling commodities, the market fluctuates.
People who pull the product from their waste stream will be saving money, too, said Choquette, which, in addition to keeping another plastic product from breaking down in the environment, is another incentive.
“We have the space (for the densifier) and are able to include this new collection as seamlessly as possible, integrating it into our recycling system,” said Choquette of the added recycling opportunity. Had the district not had room for the densifier inside the building, a casing with bay door access would have meant a higher cost, she said.
Choquette said when she first saw the email that talked about the densifier unit, she was worried the district may not be able to afford it, but she asked Tomasi, the director.
His response?
“If it’s beneficial for the community, we will find the funding,” said Choquette.
She said, “That will be our next big step, hoping that the EPA funding will be released. It sounds like the funding will work out. It will be interesting to see how much (foam) is out there, because we haven’t collected it, I can’t envision it. We know it will save our residents money on trash disposal.”
One of the residents eager to begin recycling the foam is Nola Forbes, who stopped in Wednesday morning to ask when the foam recycling starts.
A retired St. Johnsbury Academy teacher, Forbes said when she was still teaching, a student did their Capstone projects and presentations about how the foam breaks down into lasting plastic bits in the environment and evidence of the small plastic residue from the foam was found in the soil and near a stream.
“If one place has it, others have it,” said Forbes of the pollution caused by the foam that doesn’t go away. The problem is global, she said, with the oceans suffering the effects of the plastic waste problem too.
The waste district will accept the foam recycling whenever the site is open and take the foam and other recycling products from residents and businesses which are a part of the about 50-town district.
Lyndonville Recycling Center Hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, see www.nekwmd.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.