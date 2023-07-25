Subcommittee Expected To Review Waterford ATV Laws

WATERFORD — Town roads are closed to all-terrain vehicles.
On paper, at least.
In reality, the rule is often ignored, and ATVs routinely travel on town-maintained roads in violation of municipal law.
So what to do?
Howard Remick, a longtime resident and Planning Commission chairman, has proposed a solution to give ATVs the green light.
He authored a non-binding petition article, approved by Town Meeting in March, that asked the Select Board to amend the ordinance to allow ATVs on town roads, with restrictions on time, place, and manner of operation.
Honoring the will of Town Meeting voters, the Select Board on Monday agreed in principle to form a “small” five- to seven-member subcommittee to evaluate the existing ATV rules and the proposed changes.
The subcommittee findings would be submitted for Select Board consideration and possible action.
It remains unclear if most Waterford voters would support open roads for ATVs and what conditions and restrictions they would demand.
Under the current ordinance adopted in 2020, all-terrain vehicles are only allowed on Class 4 roads not maintained or plowed by the town.
However, during a discussion on Monday, public members complained of scofflaw ATV riders who illegally traveled on Class 3, 2 and 1 town highways with impunity.
The problem is exacerbated by a lack of police presence, especially on weekends.
Select Board member Gary Allard suggested that the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Office could increase patrols and enforcement.
Some in attendance on Monday claimed that illegal OHRV traffic had damaged roads and properties, and those responsible had not been held accountable.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.