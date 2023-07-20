ST. JOHNSBURY — A man whose alleged criminal behavior in Concord brought the Vermont State Police Tactical Services team to his doorstep in St. Johnsbury on Wednesday is set to be arraigned on several charges today.
Christopher Baker, 21, is facing charges of domestic assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment, unlawful mischief and disturbing the peace by phone.
Baker was led away from his Em Street apartment building in handcuffs on Wednesday afternoon after members of the Tactical Services Unit rolled into town in their armored response vehicle.
Multiple state police units had taken positions around the five-unit apartment building at 53 Elm St. The street was closed due to the large police response.
Neither Baker, nor another man in the apartment with him, Devon Drown, resisted when the tactical team members arrived. Drown was also arrested, but he has not been charged with a crime.
The police had been alerted to public safety concerns related to Baker on Tuesday night, reported Trooper David Garces. It was reported that a shooting had taken place on Shadow Lake Road in Concord. Investigation determined that there had been a vehicle chase followed by gunshots fired by an occupant in the vehicle doing the chasing. No injuries were reported.
State police executed a search warrant in Baker’s apartment and found evidence for the crimes committed in Concord, reported Trooper Garces.
He added that the investigation may result in others being charged.
