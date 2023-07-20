ST. JOHNSBURY — A man whose alleged criminal behavior in Concord brought the Vermont State Police Tactical Services team to his doorstep in St. Johnsbury on Wednesday is set to be arraigned on several charges today.

Christopher Baker, 21, is facing charges of domestic assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment, unlawful mischief and disturbing the peace by phone.

