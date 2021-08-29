SUGAR HILL, NH — For Greg and Margo Connors, it was all about keeping alive a historic barn and one of the town’s most iconic landmarks.
For decades, The Sugar Hill Sampler at 71 Sunset Hill Rd. had been run by Barbara Serafini.
Inside was a museum, a range of local homemade crafts and foods, a county store, gift shop, antiquities, souvenirs, seasonal items and more; a place for locals and visitors, who made the most of it.
The Sampler’s run came to an end several years ago, around the time of Serafini’s death in August 2018.
The barn then sat, until the Connors, who live just a stone’s throw away, bought the property from Serafini’s daughter, Holly Hayward.
“We’re restoring it,” Margo Connors said Thursday. “It was one of those things. We look at it right at the end of our driveway. We thought about it and thought about it and finally decided that we should try to preserve it. One day we drove over to Burlington on 302 and saw so many falling down barns. That was kind of the turning point – let’s just at least keep this from falling over. And then it’s taken on a little more of a life of its own.”
For much of the summer, the structure was jacked up as a historic preservation crew from Arnold M. Graton Associates Inc., of Holderness, N.H., worked beneath to build a new foundation.
For a red barn that is two centuries old, it was an unusual sight.
“I think more people took pictures of the barn at the Lupine Festival than they took of the lupines,” said Connors.
The barn is now down as the Graton crew, led by Tim Dansereau, continue to work on the rest of the foundation.
Beginning in 2019, Graton and his team had worked just a few hundred yards away to restore the historic St. Matthew’s Chapel, to stabilize the foundation there.
“We met Tim when he was finishing up the church and had him look at it,” said Connors. “We had it looked at by a couple of different contractors who were a tad nervous about it because they knew it was going to have to be lifted and it wasn’t their area of expertise. When Tim looked it, he was like, ‘Yeah, I do this all the time.’”
Dansereau estimates the current barn weighs about 75 tons, encompasses about 4,000 square feet, and that the original structure was built in the early 1800s or 1810s.
“It’s been added onto a couple of times,” he said.
Local hemlock was mostly used for the wood, which was hand-hewn and not cut by a machine, he said.
Margo and Greg also worked with the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance, which had a consultant from its barn program take a look at the Sampler and write a report.
Dansereau and his team have had their work cut out for them.
“They had to do a little more than they thought just to shore it up,” said Connors. “There was a side barn, called a bank barn at a hill where cattle could go into the barn, that was pulling the barn to the west. They had to take off the west side barn. That wasn’t something we had planned to do. There were also a lot of drainage issues that were impacting the stability of the foundation. That was something that we definitely had to do. We ended up getting more involved than we thought.”
The effort, though, was worth it.
“We’re going to finish up the foundation and drainage and a few more things, then sell the barn to our son,” said Connors.
Their son and his wife will do more restoration.
“It’s still going to look the same,” said Connors.
The Sugar Hill Sampler sign, though, will have to be removed because it is deteriorating.
Connors said she and Greg knew their purchase and the work that followed was worth it when local photographer, Chris Whiton, of Bethlehem, snapped a photo of the barn with a rainbow above it.
“After we saw the picture of the rainbow going over the Sampler, we realized we had made the right decision,” said Connors. “It’s all about preservation. We feel grateful we were able to do it … We just want to keep an old barn standing and still looking nice.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.