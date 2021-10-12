Sugar Hill Fire-Rescue to Host Annual Open House

Chief Allan Clark, of the Sugar Hill Fire-Rescue, advises that on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 2.p.m. the Sugar Hill Fire Department will be holding an Open House for all those interested in attending.
Chief Clark advises “This is one of the ways the firefighters thank the community for their support and it provide an opportunity for those who attend to view our wonderful equipment, ask questions and obtain fire prevention information.” The event will have activities for children including an opportunity to put out a house fire.
The department’s apparatus and specialized equipment will be on display and firefighters will be available to demonstrate the equipment. Firefighters will be available to discuss with both children and adults what it is like to be a firefighter and the challenges that they face.
The Sugar Hill Police Department will be present with information and hand outs. The Franconia Life Squad will have members in attendance to offer free health screenings. The Pemigewasset Valley Search & Rescue Team will also be present and will provide HikeSafe information, as well as demonstrate the rescue equipment they use.
The Open House is intended for all ages with special activities for children as the Open House is part of the department’s Fire Prevention week activities. The department will provide a free lunch of hamburgers, hot dogs and chili including the Chief’s famous chowder. All are invited and you do not need to be a resident to attend.
