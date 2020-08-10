Sugar Hill:Harman’s Cheese Owner Recognized For Helping Families During Pandemic

Brenda Aldrich, left, owner of Harman's Cheese and Country Story in Sugar Hill, was recognized by District One Executive Councilor Mike Cryans, right, for spearheading the local grocery box program to help families during the coronavirus pandemic. (Courtesy photo)

Brenda Aldrich, owner of Harman’s Cheese and Country Store, was recognized for her hard work and leadership of the local grocery box program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, Aug. 6, District One Executive Councilor Mike Cryans visited Aldrich for the honor.

