Sugar Hill Planners Approve Lot Line Adjustment For Ski Hearth Farm

St. Johnsbury, VT (05819)

Today

Freezing rain this morning...then expect periods of snow. High 28F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.