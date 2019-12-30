Sugar Hill Planners Approve Lot Line Adjustment For Ski Hearth Farm

The historic Ski Hearth Farm in Sugar Hill is inching toward its next phase under a new owner after the Sugar Hill Planning Board gave the green light to a lot line adjustment for prospective buyer Clifford Hughes.
Hughes, who owns properties in Littleton, seeks to build a house on the upper lot.
On Dec. 4, Sugar Hill planners unanimously approved the request in a final lot line adjustment hearing, during which Andy Smith, owner-broker of Peabody and Smith Realty, which is representing Hughes, said the adjustment will give Hughes the needed road frontage and put all of the buildings in the same lot.
The abutters present had no objections, according to the meeting minutes.
Planners also received what they said was a long letter from the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, which holds a conservation easement that covers most of the 630-acre Ski Hearth Farm property and which gave its approval for the lot line adjustment.
The planning board’s approval is contingent on a new letter from the SPNHF that the board sought to be less confusing in wording and to have directly sent to the board from the Forest Society and stating SPNHF simply agrees with the lot line adjustment.
In November, Hughes told The Caledonian-Record he plans to take ownership early next year and has no specific plans as yet regarding its cross country ski trails, buildings, or farming operation.
Abraham Ames, an easement steward with the Forest Society, said the property’s historic value made SPNHF want to conserve it.
“The property was originally conserved in 1991 and amended in 2016 to operate the commercial ski operation,” he said. “What makes it a special property for us is it’s been historically operated as a farm. We like to conserve things of that nature.”
Ames said, “The other real conservation attribute is the outstanding soils on the property, some of the highest ranked in the state. A lot of other farmers are making do with much lower quality soils. These are very fertile soils and I’m told they are on par with soils you find in the Midwest.”
The easement also protects quality habitat along the brook, he said.
“I would like to see it succeed as a farming operation,” said Ames. “It should be utilized for farming, just because of the soil there and the historic use.”
In addition to the working farm and 16 miles of cross country ski trails and a ski lodge, the property at 392 Streeter Pond Road includes a 6,810-square-foot farmhouse and a commercial kitchen.
It is currently owned by the Sat Nam Foundation, which received it as a gift in 2018 from prior owners Davis and Tina Mangold, who bought it in the early 2010s from Olympic and World Cup ski champion and North Country native Bode Miller.
In the 1940s, the property, assessed at $976,400, was owned by ski trail designer Sel Hannah.
