SUGAR HILL — The mission is just about accomplished for the historic St. Matthew’s Chapel.
The massive undertaking began last September to lift and move it off its foundation, to stabilize the foundation so the summer chapel can serve present and future generations.
As the restoration work nears wrap-up in a few weeks, the St. Matthew’s membership and Sugar Hill community were preparing to celebrate this year at the chapel, at the corner of Route 117 and Birches Road and open for 10 Sundays during 10 weeks, from July through the first weekend in September, and for special musical and other events.
Last week, however, A. Robert Hirschfeld, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of New Hampshire, announced that because of the uncertainty still surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, all of the seven or eight summer chapels across New Hampshire will not be opening this year for services.
“It was not unexpected, but there’s a little bit of sadness,” Betsy Holcombe, St. Matthew’s member and member of the chapel committee that launched the restoration effort, said Thursday.
The chapel has a core membership of 30 to 40 area residents and also sees a few tourists stopping in for Sunday services.
“An Episcopal service is really interactive and we’re too small to have a virtual service,” she said.
Although there won’t be formal services inside until July 2021, there is the possibility of having a celebration and some services outside, with people spaced safely, as well as possible weddings or events later in the season, she said.
Opened in 1893, the chapel, originally built for guests of the area’s grand hotels, was built on rocks.
But that allowed much moisture to build up underneath, so it was put on a foundation.
But the foundation didn’t go beneath the frost heaves, and led to a problem with stability and a rear part of the building nearly 9 inches below the front.
And it still didn’t solve the moisture issue, caused in part by the spring beneath, recently found during the drainage work.
Then there were the original concrete front steps that made it difficult for some to enter.
Fast forward to today and the rocks below the foundation — some massive and needing to be broken up before they could be hauled away — are gone, the spacious underneath all leveled and smooth (and dry), and the steps replaced by granite steps.
“The granite is simple and I think will add to the beauty,” said Holcombe. “It makes it more welcoming, and we are, after all, the Granite State … The chapel will look the same, with the exception of the steps … Basically, it’s just the way it was.”
The new granite steps will soon be flanked by the original railings for those needing to hold on when they go up and down, and the steps might be able accommodate a temporary ramp for those with disabilities.
“It will be a lot easier to get in,” said Holcombe. “We want to make sure everyone can enter the chapel.”
Lifting the chapel — estimated at 100 tons and built from mainly native spruce — and moving it off its foundation, was done by bridge-wright Arnold Graton and his crew from Arnold M. Graton and Associates, of Holderness.
At the needed glacial pace, they rolled it on on rollers 30 feet to the north, where it remained for the winter.
“People who saw it were concerned it wasn’t going to go back to where it came from,” said Holcombe.
But the chapel is now locked back in place, as is the original 55-foot carrying beam underneath.
“This building isn’t going anywhere,” she said. “You would never know it took a ride and was returned.”
Landscaping will also be done soon, and the original bushes that were removed and wintered just a stone’s throw away at the Wedding Barn owned by Holly Hayward, will soon be replanted at the side of the chapel.
On Oct. 21, in a surprise find, a time capsule in a metal box was uncovered in a rectangle chiseled into the chapel’s cornerstone that reflects the 1893 date.
Inside and wet were five coins with dates of 1881 and 1861, an 1876 half dollar, a newspaper clipping from the month of August, and what appeared to be a prayer book or small Bible.
Earlier this week, the chapel membership placed their own time capsule back in the cornerstone in what Holcombe called a “new and improved” stainless steel box.
Inside are the five coins from the 1800s, seven new coins from 2019 - pennies, a New Hampshire quarter, and dollar coins - as well as a leather-bound prayer book from the era of the 1800s and a copy of the Oct. 22, 2019 Caledonian-Record story on the discovery of the 1893 time capsule.
“It should be well-preserved,” she said.
The chapel will also have its electricity restored and once again be lighted for summer nights.
Steering the project is Sugar Hill resident Mike Claflin, clerk of the works, who Holcombe called a “stellar clerk of the works” who visits the chapel every day.
Making the magic happen is Graton, whom she called “our mastermind.”
Graton is a restoration conservationist known for several covered bridges in New Hampshire, as well as the restoration of The Mayflower II.
So grateful was Holcombe for Graton that she nominated him for a lifetime achievement award from the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance, which honored Graton several weeks ago for his lifetime of preservation work.
It’s a rare honor given by the alliance, which normally gives awards for specific projects.
“The underneath of the chapel is all beautiful and we are all very happy,” said Holcombe.
The restoration began after the chapel’s members in 2018 were able to have it placed on the New Hampshire Register of Historic Places and it followed a structural assessment that concluded stabilizing the foundation and drainage were needed.
“Many people took on many roles to make this happen,” Holcombe said of the group effort.
Providing $50,000 of the total $150,000 project cost was the New Hampshire Land and Community Heritage Investment Program (LCHIP), which awarded a grant that was leveraged after an anonymous match of $50,000. The remaining $50,000 was then raised through donations and small grants.
“We are so grateful to everyone who donated to this effort,” said Holcombe.
Today, the chapel is one of the most photographed places in the Franconia Notch region.
After the pandemic, the building that has hosted the Sunday services and the weddings, as well as baptisms and North Country Chamber Players concerts, will be ready to open its doors once again.
“It’s nice to have something positive during this time of confusion,” said Holcombe. “Even though we can’t use it now, it’s nice to know it will be around for the future, for people who attend services and events. It’s nice to know it’s permanent now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.