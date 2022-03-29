Don’t miss an opportunity to weigh in and learn more about how the Sugar Hill Broadband Committee is progressing.
The committee will meet right after the Select Board Meeting at 6 p.m. on April 25 at the Sugar Hill Town Hall for a public session.
Carol Miller, the director of broadband initiatives from the National Collaborative for Digital Equity (NCDE), will be on hand to display maps of current broadband service coverage and gaps of poor service.
The committee is looking for input from the community on the availability, capacity and affordability of broadband to all residents within Sugar Hill’s borders.
This project has been undertaken to prepare the town for the infrastructure needs of the future.
The current broadband in town is lacking and there are significant gaps in service coverage and capacity.
There is an opportunity to improve service for all with broadband funding from the New Hampshire Broadband Office at the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs (BEA), which will administer dedicated broadband funding from federal sources, and other grants resources to close the gaps with shovel-ready projects.
In order to apply for funding, the town needs to understand the communications landscape and what it will take to improve it.
If you haven’t taken a speed test, go to www.speedtest.net and let the committee know your results.
