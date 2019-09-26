Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
“It’s hard to find a piano sometimes….” It was the last post that my friend put on his Facebook page. The last effort of reaching out beyond the loneliness, shame, and despair that was silently consuming him until July 3, 2019 when it took his life. It’s not an uncommon story anymore. The silent sadness of our friends suffering alone, their only connection through the mirage of social media.
This friend of mine, was not a close friend anymore. He was a person five or six years younger than me who I used to babysit when I was an overly responsible and very anxious seventh grader. He was a boisterous little guy that loved brownies and hot fudge, and I loved how excited he would be when I would let him have seconds. He didn’t know I was also delighted because I was a kid loving the freedom of letting us BOTH have seconds. Time passed, and we grew up. I didn’t see him until my late thirties when he frequented my booth at the farmers’ market, and we would find ourselves in the midst of deeply emotional conversations. Our deep conversations at the market were not uncommon because, as a farmer raising animals for meat, it was easy to leap to conversations such as the fleeting beauty of life. I was newly divorced and raw. He was newly convicted of another DUI and raw. He was trying to survive, work, and play music with no driver’s license, and after a bit, no job. We would speak on those Saturday mornings of the harsh judgments of onlookers who don’t understand the full story. We would speak of our perceived remedies for shame- the importance of human connection, forgiveness, and hope. I remember the day he came to describe the crane that lifted his baby grand piano out of his apartment- the apartment he was getting evicted from because he was too loud with his late night piano playing and too late with his rent. My heart broke for him as he described watching his piano being lifted out and trucked to storage. Neither one of us knew that it would be the last place he ever saw it.
