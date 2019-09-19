Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Did you know that one person dies by suicide every three days in Vermont? The most common age range is youth 12-15, but people across all ages and demographics are struggling. In recent years, we have seen powerful celebrities who exude happiness, such as Robin Williams, take their own lives. Wealth or material comfort does not help ease what may be going on inside a person. Suicide is spreading across every age range, race and economic spectrum. Suicide is a touchy word and something that many people try to avoid thinking or talking about. Some people even believe that talking about suicide will encourage it. Studies are finding that not only is that false, but talking about suicide is the single most effective way to help someone find their way through it, to move past the thoughts and feelings of hopelessness and shame that go hand in hand with suicide.
When friends or family members have struggled with depression, self-harming behaviors such as cutting themselves, substance use and other destructive actions, we as a society have often cast shame on the person, or said they were “looking for attention.” This perspective is flawed. Human connection, at the very base, is what is driving most of us to live our lives. Human beings are constantly seeking a sense of purpose, of acceptance, of connection and understanding. The first step in helping to reduce the rate at which people are choosing suicide is to accept that seeking attention is a good thing, to look at why they may need it, and to give our attention where it is needed.
