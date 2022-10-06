Two candidates from Bethlehem are running for the newly remapped one-seat Grafton-2 House of Representatives district, which encompasses the towns of Bethlehem and Franconia.
Cathy Qi, a Republican, has been a full-time Bethlehem resident since 2019 and ran for the Select Board in March 2022.
Jared Sullivan, a Democrat, has been a full-time resident since 2020, after buying a home in the town in 2016.
Describe your background, occupation and education, and any previous elected office held?
Qi: My latest degree is a master’s in marketing from Drexel University in Philadelphia. However, I have learned about how the world works and people think from my two decades working in the freight forwarding industry. After living in Bethlehem for over three years I believe I can help make a positive change for our community and state by running for my second elected office. If elected, it will be my first held office.
Sullivan: I went through a master’s program in economics and worked in commercial real estate my entire career and now work for myself as a consultant. This is my first time running for office. As a real estate economist, I’ve always had to pay attention to politics because they’re intertwined, and I decided to jump into it this year.
Why are you running for the New Hampshire House and what makes you the best candidate?
Qi: My passion is to care for the residents in the district by being their voice in Concord. My two-plus decades of business experience will contribute to developing programs to assist small business promotion. My grassroots view of how the world works enables me to make practical decisions about the legislation that will come before me. This passion, practicality and business experience make me the best candidate to represent the residents in the area.
Sullivan: My motivation to run for office is basically because I became frustrated with the state of things across the country, certainly nationally, but even at the state level in the last few years. It’s not even so much about policy — yes, policy matters and getting it wrong can impact people’s lives and getting it right can impact people’s lives — but the thing that really got to me is the discourse, the state of our country and the lack of faith in the political process. If we can’t get this right, we can’t get anything right. I figured you have to have people who are honest and open-minded and not talk past each other, and rather than complain, this is my chance to try to do my part and win this election and go to Concord and try to have discussions with people and learn about where they’re coming from and try to show respect and hopefully provide the electorate with faith that we can get things done and solve problems.
One of the biggest problems in the North Country is the lack of housing, and as a real estate economist, that will allow me to bring a unique and deeper understanding to the problem.
If elected, what will be your top priorities?
Qi: When elected, my business experience will help me identify some of the deficiencies state regulations impose on New Hampshire businesses and taxpayers. A top priority of mine is to make sure the state meets its obligations by ensuring help gets to those in need in a timely manner whether it’s an individual or a business. At the same time, I will look for ways to make our government more efficient.
Sullivan: The motivation to run is to help contribute to the cooling down of the political dysfunction. Housing would be the issue I’d want to do the most on. I also care deeply about the environment and will look to understand how we can improve that. New Hampshire doesn’t have a plan on how to deal with global warming and I would love to see something on that. Education is driving the increase in property taxes and I think a more equitable way of funding education would be great.
Do you have any pieces of proposed legislation you intend to sponsor?
Qi: a. Senior residents with fixed incomes should be considered to get additional deductions from their property tax depending on need.
b. Parents should be involved in their children’s education. Parents have right to know what their children are taught in the school. Schools should focus on the basics like reading, math, science, and history. History courses should include how and why our country developed as it did and should include the good, bad, and ugly events.
Sullivan: I would love to reform the redistricting process to get rid of gerrymandering. The real reforms need to come from things like an anti-gerrymandering bill, independent redistricting, and ranked-choice voting. That is how we get the structural reforms to help make the political process more trustworthy. I would love to see funding at the state level to address housing and more funding to get more people into the trades. That would help to increase the supply of workers to build housing and reduce the cost of building housing.
As a local resident, do you support or oppose a commercial landfill in Dalton or anywhere in the North Country? Each candidate was also asked specifically how they would have voted on House Bill 1454, the groundwater bill that sought to establish a distance for which a new landfill can be sited from a river, lake, or other surface water based on the speed of the groundwater, and how they would vote on the bill when it returns for the 2023 legislative session.
Qi: I believe landfill issues should be decided by local people who understand how the landfill will affect their community. Bethlehem had already voted prior to my move here. I will respect their decision.
Sullivan: I would have voted for that. The reason is I’m not opposed to landfills and we need landfills, but it makes sense to me that you would acknowledge that some areas you might not want to site a landfill because of the way the water is. They had a good map there [at the proposed Dalton site] and I could trust that science. I would say landfills are reliable, I wouldn’t say they’re fail-proof. To the extent that something could fail, it would be good to not have the leakage move fast. It’s a sensible bill with good scientific methods that puts things in a spot where if the liner fails or clay dam fails and some of that leachate gets into the groundwater, it’s not moving so fast where it contaminates a large area before you have to clean it up. To me, that makes a lot of sense.
On the issue of guns, do you support of oppose red flag laws, banning or restricting assault rifles, a minimum age limit to purchase all or certain types of firearms, or universal background checks?
Qi: I would oppose all of the above restrictions as they violate the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
Sullivan: I wish I could wave a magic wand and move it to the D.C. level, but that’s not going to happen. It doesn’t matter what New Hampshire does because someone can drive to the next state over. That said, my view in general on guns is we need to acknowledge there is an issue because we see shootings at a level that no other industrialized country has. So start there and say there seems to be a problem and let’s look at regulations that will actually work. To me, waiting periods on buying a gun, not just one day, would be a good one. Let’s close any loopholes for mental health issues. I grew up around guns and I’m not a ban-gun type of person and my dad is very pro-gun and has always supported background checks. I think universal background checks make a lot of sense.
Do you believe the 2020 presidential election and general elections were legitimate? Why or why not? Do you support or oppose letting towns keep ballot tabulator machines? Do you support or oppose expanding absentee ballots? Are there any measures you would want to see in regard to expanding voter access or restricting voter access?
Qi: We should all agree that integrity of election should be protected and pursued at all costs so that voters will have confidence in our elections.
I support that elections should be conducted according to the Constitution, according to Part 2 Article 32 of N.H. Constitution: Ballots should be counted by human beings. I understand legislators in N.H. passed the bill to temporarily allow machine counts, however, the bill was not constitutional. Legislators can’t amend the constitution without 2/3 valid voters’ consent. Therefore, I believe machine counts are not constitutional, so 2020 election outcomes were questionable. I would support any future effort to keep our election integrity. I would oppose letting towns to keep ballot tabulator machines. Regarding absentee ballots, as long as it follows the Constitution, I agree with it.
Sullivan: I do think the election was legitimate. There was so much effort going in to find evidence of fraud, millions of dollars and high-powered lawyers looked into this and there isn’t any evidence of it. I don’t think there is any evidence of widespread voter fraud. I don’t think you should change anything unless there is evidence of problems. If there’s no evidence, and you’re just doing it to sow doubt, I don’t support that. We can’t lose faith in our electoral process. We are we if we don’t believe our elections are fair? That is fundamentally the most important thing facing our country right now.
Do you support or oppose a state income tax and state sales tax?
Qi: I oppose a state income tax and state sales tax.
Sullivan: No. I think we need to raise more revenue and I think we have levers to pull before we need to worry about that.
Currently, abortions are illegal in N.H. after 24 weeks, with a few exceptions that include rape, incest, fatal fetal anomalies, or if the life of the mother is at risk. Do you agree with this law or would you seek to expand or restrict abortion access in N.H.?
Qi: I need to learn more about current N.H. abortion law and how the term was determined. I need to research more about this area, such as who is paying for abortion. Taxpayers or patients? If paid by taxpayers, I wonder if it gets taxpayers’ consent. Personally, I am pro-life but I do understand the reasons for exceptions in extreme cases, and agree that they should be continued.
Sullivan: I believe that a woman should have the right to choose until the end. I know that’s controversial, but I think it’s a human rights issue. I think if a woman is making a choice, even if it’s a late-term abortion, there’s probably a good reason. I believe if a woman is going to make that choice, she should make it with her doctor and her partner and we should stay out of it. There are just so many circumstances and you can’t apply one standard to every circumstance. I believe a woman should make those choices and the government should stay out of it.
