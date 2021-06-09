Summer vacation is arriving a few days early for St. Johnsbury School students due to a sewer problem that bubbled up last month.
St. Johnsbury School Superintendent Brian Ricca alerted the school community that today (Thursday) would be an early dismissal and the last day of the school year because of the recurring plumbing problems. Classes were supposed to run through Monday.
“While I know this is not the ending to this year that we all wanted, even with outside assistance and support, we are unable to say with certainty that our plumbing will support all of us being on campus,” said Ricca.
The issue first surfaced on May 26 when a clogged sewer line in the school caused backups and students were dismissed after a half day. At the time the school indicated contractors were able to identify the clog and open it and the school reopened the next day.
On Wednesday, though, the ongoing issue forced the school to send kids home early and then Wednesday evening Ricca announced the premature finish to the school year.
The plumbing problem was discussed at this week’s school board meeting. Ricca explained that the problem was in a sewer line that runs underneath the first floor. The pipe is an older cast iron pipe. The problem spot is where the pipe has begun to sag. Ricca explained that this year exacerbated the situation because kids were eating in their classrooms due to the pandemic and some food debris was entering the sewer system in the classrooms and getting caught in the low spot. He also noted that with reduced use of the school kitchen and dishwashing there was less hot water flowing through the system that would help to keep the pipe clear.
The problem may take some time to resolve. The pipe is under concrete and buried in fill below the school floor.
“It’s no easy fix,” said Co-principal Jeremy Ross, noting the last time the pipe had an issue the repair took the whole summer.
