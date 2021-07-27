LYNDON — Marshall May has been busy.
The 10-year-old Burke Town School student has spent the past month attending the Kingdom East School District summer camp.
A fun time?
“Oh my gosh,” he said, before breathlessly describing everything he’s done.
The rising fifth-grader has made new friends, participated in numerous activities (from mountain biking to art), received free books and gear, gone on field trips, and tried a bunch of new things. He used the word ‘fun’ at least a half-dozen times. He called it out-of-the-ordinary, in a good way.
“I never really get that experience over the summer,” he said.
Nearly 500 students from eight communities (Burke, Concord, Lunenburg, Lyndon, Newark, Sheffield, Sutton and Wheelock) are enrolled in the first-year, free-of-charge summer camp which runs through Aug. 6.
Morgan Moore, the former principal of Newbury Elementary School, was hired in April to quickly build the five-day-a-week program, which was established to refresh and reinvigorate students after COVID-19. She is also the school district’s new director of experiential learning.
Moore said the summer camp provides comprehensive support for K-8 students and their families.
In addition to addressing student’s mental, physical and emotional well-being, summer camp also provides two meals daily (breakfast and lunch) and acts as childcare for working families.
For kids who struggled with COVID measures and restrictions, the camp tackles learning loss and rebuilds social connections. In the process, it excites them to go back to school.
“I had one parent email me the other day that their kid was up every morning with their backpack packed and ready to go,” Moore said, adding that the summer camp offers an affordable experience for cash-strapped households. “I’ve heard from quite a few parents that their kids haven’t had access to sports or art camps during the summer, because of the cost of those things. So it’s nice to be able to provide those for all students.”
The summer camp is a hit with instructors too.
Natalie Smith, a middle school science teacher at Lyndon Town School, runs two classes at summer camp: An academic course for rising seventh-graders and a stop motion animation class.
She said the summer program exhilarates students and staff.
“I think it helps [students] to get excited about learning in a way that maybe the regular school year doesn’t for everybody,” she said. “And for me as a teacher, I just get excited to do stuff outside of my normal content area. I don’t normally get to teach math, and I get really excited about getting to do math.”
Students described summer camp as a game-changer.
Rising eighth-grader Ava Rapkowicz, 12, has focused on art classes and lifeguard training over the past three-plus weeks. The Burke Town School student said without camp “I probably wouldn’t be doing much of anything. I’d probably be pretty bored.”
Others echoed that opinion.
Without camp, Lyndon Town School student Anneliese Webber said “I would be at my house doing chores, sitting inside, and doing boring stuff,” and classmate Warren Heywood added “my dad would have put me to work.”
KESD summer camp programming is divided by grade level.
Grade 8 students are entered into a counselors-in-training program where they gain leadership skills and work with younger campers. Students in grades 4 through 7 will alternate between two activities for the duration of the program (their choices included children’s theater, junior lifeguard, art, sports, mountain biking, stop motion animation and swimming). Those in Kindergarten through Grade 3 rotate with their class through sports, art, outdoor education, hula hoop dance, and gymnastics.
There are off-site field trips on Fridays. The camp is staffed by a combination of KESD employees, new hires and Lyndon Institute students.
It is unclear if the program, funded through $1.48 million in federal COVID relief funds, will continue beyond this year.
KESD superintendent Jen Botzojorns said the school district will consider its options in the coming months.
“We will look at how the summer program went in September. We will also track students who participated and see if it impacts their learning and academic outcomes,” Botzojorns said. “At the same time we are doing this, we will plan for options next year. We will want feedback from parents and the community about the success and benefits of the program and the potential costs if we continue. We will also review potential future funding streams.”
Meanwhile, the students are sold.
May said summer camp has been a blast, and suggested the school district should make it a permanent offering.
Once again he listed the reasons why. He called the KESD summer program a safe and welcoming environment where kids can play, learn, hang out with old and new friends, and in general have a great time.
Fingers crossed, he looks forward to returning next summer.
“I really hope they are going to do it next year,” he said. “Because this was awesome.”
