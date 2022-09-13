ST. JOHNSBURY — The Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a social-impact funder supporting nonprofits nationwide at the intersection of music and public spaces, announced Tuesday that Catamount Arts has been awarded a multi-year Levitt AMP Grant Award of $90,000 in matching funds to present free outdoor music series in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

The Levitt AMP Grant Awards is an exciting, multi-year matching-grant opportunity bringing live music to towns and cities with a population of up to 250,000 people. For the 2023-25 grant cycle, the Levitt Foundation expanded the Levitt AMP program from an annual matching grant of $25K into a three-year matching grant of $30K per year.

