ST. JOHNSBURY — The Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a social-impact funder supporting nonprofits nationwide at the intersection of music and public spaces, announced Tuesday that Catamount Arts has been awarded a multi-year Levitt AMP Grant Award of $90,000 in matching funds to present free outdoor music series in 2023, 2024, and 2025.
The Levitt AMP Grant Awards is an exciting, multi-year matching-grant opportunity bringing live music to towns and cities with a population of up to 250,000 people. For the 2023-25 grant cycle, the Levitt Foundation expanded the Levitt AMP program from an annual matching grant of $25K into a three-year matching grant of $30K per year.
In May, the Levitt Foundation invited current grantees to reapply and submit proposals that would reflect the three goals of the Levitt AMP Awards: Amplify community pride and a city’s unique character; enrich lives through the power of free, live music; and illustrate the importance of inclusive and vibrant public places. All 18 returning Levitt AMP grantees were awarded $90K matching grants each, reflecting a total grant award of $1.62 million.
Since 2015, the Levitt Foundation has provided funding to 38 communities across America through the Levitt AMP program. “Expanding the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Grant Awards into a multi-year, $90K grant and inviting additional towns and cities into the program was inspired in part by the positive impact Catamount Arts is having on the local community,” says Sharon Yazowski, executive director of the Levitt Foundation. “We look forward to the continued impact of the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series, which welcomes thousands of people each summer and empowers the entire community to thrive.”
Since 2017, the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series has become a cornerstone of the summer recreation and community-building efforts. The 2023 music series will continue at the 150 acres of Dog Mountain, located on Parks Street in St. Johnsbury.
