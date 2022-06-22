Summer Program Canceled For Fourth Year

CARROLL — The Twin Mountain Recreation Department on Monday announced that plans for a summer program were canceled.
The reason cited was lack of manpower.
The announcement posted to social media stated, “Unfortunately we didn’t have anyone interested in running the summer rec program this year so we will not be able to offer that but stay tuned and in a few weeks we hope to have a list of fun offerings throughout the summer!!”
The Twin Mountain Recreation Department has not offered a summer recreation program since 2018.
Erin Oleson, who took over the department two years ago, doesn’t know why the summer program was nixed in 2019. However, she said, a combination of pandemic and budget issues quashed plans for a program in 2020 and 2021.
The recreation department had hoped to revive the five-day-a-week, six-week summer program for children ages 5 to 14 this year, but no one applied for the seasonal director’s position.
The all-volunteer organization will look to develop alternatives for kids in town. Oleson heads a four-member recreation committee that hopes to create a modest slate of summer activities.
“We meet next week to come up with a Plan B,” she said.
Oleson, who holds a full-time job and cannot run the summer program herself, said a parent has expressed interest in re-starting it in 2023.
In the meantime, the recreation department continues to stage other community events.
They partnered with Whitefield Recreation earlier this year to run a successful ski and ride program at Cannon Mountain, which had 54 participants, and they have held other activities such as cookouts, movie nights, sledding parties, trunk or treat, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and a July 4 fireworks display.
