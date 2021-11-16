Summer Street Fire Investigation Continues

ST. JOHNSBURY — A police investigation related to a fire on Summer Street last week that claimed the life of a woman remains active.
Chief Tim Page said work continues to determine the cause of the fire that erupted in the porch area of 535 Summer St. early on Nov. 9. The fast-moving fire swept through the building as firefighters from multiple departments battled.
The blaze claimed the life of Connie March, 58, one of three occupants in the two-apartment building owned by Stephen and Helen Robertson. March worked for the Robertson’s business, Sayles Funeral Home, which is located next to the property that burned.
A few minutes before 2 a.m. on Nov. 9, neighbors reported hearing an explosion and seeing flames in the back porch area of the building. The fire department confirmed a propane tank had exploded, which firefighters said contributed to the rapid growth of the fire.
St. Johnsbury firefighters were assisted at the scene by crews from Barnet, Danville, Lyndonville and Littleton. Providing station coverage was East Burke and Waterford fire departments.
After the hours-long firefight, St. Johnsbury Fire Chief Christopher Olsen called for an investigation to determine the cause and origin of the fire.
Fire investigators from the Vermont State Police responded and have been working with the St. Johnsbury Police Department. Chief Page said authorities aren’t ready to share details about the investigation.
The building, which was constructed in 1900, was destroyed by the fire. Exterior walls and most of the roof remain but the flames burned throughout, making the structure a total loss. Caution tape now surrounds the building and plywood covers the first-floor windows.
Helen Robertson said she and her husband haven’t yet decided what they’ll do with the property.
They’re now taking time to plan a memorial event for March, she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.