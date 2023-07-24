Summer Street Man Held On $50,000 Bail After Alleged Assault

A St. Johnsbury man is being held on $50,000 bail on a charge of 1st-degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon.
Police also found drugs, guns and firearms in the residence at 340 Summer Street, Apt. #6.
But the drug charges of fentanyl trafficking, cocaine possession and trafficking crack cocaine were dropped by the state because police did not apply for a search warrant even after getting permission from the alleged victim to search his apartment.
Caledonia Superior Court
“I asked (the alleged victim) if he would give consent to search his apartment,” said Ofc. Jasmine Hendry in her report. “(He) stated ‘go ahead’ while shaking his head up and down in a ‘yes’ motion.”
But officials say that while responding officers from the St. Johnsbury Police Department were doing fine during the initial search, they likely went beyond the bounds of the consent search, which caused the drug charges to be dropped.
Fred Azantrow, 43, pleaded not guilty to the felony charge in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday, and Judge Daniel Richardson set conditions of release and $50,000 bail. Azantrow is now being held in pre-trial detention at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Police said they were dispatched to the residence at 4:14 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, for a reported assault.
The alleged victim, a 25-year-old male, told police that Azantrow had taken over his apartment.
“For the most part ya, he changed the locks a couple weeks ago and added the chain to the door and we don’t have a key to that lock,” said the alleged victim. “We weren’t allowed in there for a couple of weeks.”
The alleged victim also told police how he was allegedly assaulted by Azantrow following an argument between the two of them.
“He leaned over the couch to scream in my face, then he came around the couch and that’s when he punched me in the face,” said the alleged victim, who then retreated to his bedroom. “He kicked the bedroom door open with such force that the door rolled over a couple of bags that were right there. He punched me in the face, left the room, came back with a gun, stuck it in my face and said ‘I’ll f****** murder you.’”
Police asked how Azantrow became in control of the house. The alleged victim said Azantrow helped him pay some back rent and that is when he changed the locks, according to the report.
Azantrow denied the assault happened and he told police he comes to St. Johnsbury to buy cars and then he takes them home in Springfield, Massachusetts.
After noticing a plastic bag on the floor with a white substance in it, police searched the residence and found $12,298 in cash, and 223 white wax bags containing a white powder-like substance weighing approximately 4,638 mg which field tested positive for fentanyl.
Police said they also located cocaine and crack cocaine hidden in the apartment.
Azantrow now faces a possible sentence of up to 15 years in prison and $25,000 in fines.
