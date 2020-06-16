The Summertime Marching Band won’t let a pandemic get in the way of their love of parades.
The coronavirus has caused the cancellation of most of the parades and public events the band would typically perform in, so instead of calling off their performance season, the friendly group of musicians has hatched a new way to perform.
Starting this weekend, the musicians, hailing from across the region, will perform a series of pop-up parades and mini concerts at nursing homes, senior apartment buildings and hospitals.
Co-founder Mary Choate said she and some of the other musicians in the group were looking for a way to keep playing when they came up with this plan.
“We love to do parades,” said Choate. She said the hope is for the group to march around the facilities, if space allows, so that residents and staff can enjoy the performance from their windows. Their intent is to practice social distancing and to wear masks when not performing, to ensure the safety of their members and anyone who may watch the shows.
“The whole thing is as safe as it can be,” said Choate, who founded the group in the fall of 2014 with Perry Williams. Choate said at present they have a commitment from at least 10 members and some banner carriers and she wouldn’t be surprised if more showed up, although not all the members will perform out of health considerations.
Part of the motivation for these pop-up parades is to offer some entertainment to the residents in the senior facilities who have felt isolated due to visiting restrictions the last few months.
This would have been the sixth performance season for the group, which would normally practice once a month at the Monroe Town Hall and perform in summer events and parades in surrounding towns like St. Johnsbury, Littleton, Haverhill, Wells River and Franconia.
Choate said because of the pandemic, the group last played together in March, just before Vermont and New Hampshire declared emergencies and prohibited large group gatherings. Many of the members have since been itching to get playing again.
“We are a grass roots community band,” added Choate, who said their ranks are open to all skill levels.
Choate said they have members as young as 10 just learning their instruments, who sometimes play with their parents, up to folks who have been playing with area town bands for decades. The group has forged a bond through their love of music and parades and is always looking for new members.
The Summertime Marching Band has scheduled performances for the next three weekends in the Haverhill/Wells River area, St. Johnsbury and Littleton/Franconia. Choate said in an abundance of caution for limiting social gathering, the particulars are being worked out with the facilities where they are playing, but won’t necessarily be advertised to the public.
One of the performance locations will be the Grafton County Nursing Home. Administrator Craig Labore said the residents and staff have been told of the upcoming performance and the response has been very positive.
“Everyone is very excited about the idea,” said Labore. “Having a marching band at the nursing home is not something we typically do.”
Labore said it has been at least since the beginning of March that the nursing home has been able to host a musical event for the residents because of the restrictions placed on visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Labore said Choate has been a supporter of the nursing home in the past.
“We’ve been so long without having any sort of activities along this type of scale, so it will be very nice,” he added.
Another stop will be at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
“We are so excited that the Summertime Marching Band has chosen NVRH as one of its stops through St. Johnsbury,” said Katie Moritz, communications coordinator at the hospital. “Live music is always a wonderful treat. It allows all of us – our staff, our patients – to come together and share in a few moments of fun and connection outside of healthcare.”
For more information on the band, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TheSummertimeMarchingBand/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.