NORTH COUNTRY — Summits In Solidarity is back for a third year.
Groups of hikers will summit peaks across New Hampshire and elsewhere on Saturday, June 25, in support of the BIPOC (black, indigenous, and people of color) community.
This year’s event seeks to raise $25,000 to support three BIPOC organizations: The Cowasuck Band of the Pennacook-Abenaki People, Unfilter The Outdoors, and Black Lives Matter Manchester NH.
More than a fundraiser, Summits In Solidarity brings attention to, and promotes acceptance of, non-white outdoors people.
Participants will carry signs that say “Summits In Solidarity” (or other messages in support) and post photos to social media.
Those wanting to give, participate, or learn more can visit www.summitsinsolidarity.org/
Serena Ryan, owner of The Notch Hostel in North Woodstock, co-founded Summits In Solidarity following the death of George Floyd in 2020.
During that time there was strong support for social justice efforts. The inaugural Summits In Solidarity raised over $20,000 and drew 50 hiking parties with minimal publicity. Today fundraising has become more difficult as other issues have taken over the news cycle.
“The last two years, each year has been harder than the last to do fundraising, simply because now there are other crises that people are paying attention to,” Ryan said. “But racial justice is still just as important as it was in 2020, and we still need just as much support.”
However, Summits In Solidarity took an important step to ensure its long-term future in the past year, becoming a registered 501C3 non-profit.
As part of that, a six-member board of directors was formed to oversee fundraising efforts. Five of the directors are BIPOC.
Becoming a registered non-profit will allow Summits In Solidarity to access larger donors and grant funding, in addition to grassroots giving.
THE RECIPIENTS
Money raised through this year’s Summits In Solidarity will be equally divided between three charities for specific purposes.
— The Cowasuck Band of the Pennacook-Abenaki People have announced plans for an indigenous-led project to develop, create, and install signage at New Hampshire trailheads and mountain locations, which will include the original indigenous names for those places and associated history.
— Unfilter The Outdoors provides $400 micro-grants and provides mentors to underrepresented hikers and outdoor adventurers. Those funds make outdoor recreation more accessible to the BIPOC community.
— Black Lives Matter Manchester NH will put funds toward a Mutual Aid Relief Fund to offset pandemic-related utility and rent bills for black residents, a Black Students Matter scholarship ($1,500 each) for black students, and a textbook assistance program.
