Jen Botzojorns announced last week her intent to resign as Superintendent of Kingdom East School District at the end of the school year.
Botzojorns notified the school board of her plans during their meeting last week, requesting that she be released from her contract that called for her to serve through the 23-24 school year.
School board chair Cynthia Stuart, of Concord, said the board reluctantly approved the request following an executive session where it was discussed because of all the good work and contributions Botzojorns had made to the district.
“With sincere gratitude and deep appreciation for her significant contributions to education in the Northeast Kingdom, the Kingdom East School District Board accepted Jennifer Botzojorns’ resignation effective June 30, 2023,” Stuart said in a statement on Monday.
Botzojorns notified the district’s senior leadership, faculty and staff, and school community families last week following the board’s decision in several emails.
This is Botzojorn’s seventh year as superintendent in the region. Her first year was as superintendent of Caledonia North Supervisory Union in 2016-17. She helped shepherd the creation of the Kingdom East School District through the Act 46 merger process and has served as KESD Superintendent since.
“Jen’s thoughtful leadership and positive influence shepherded the district’s eight towns and seven schools through the daunting ACT46 merger process to form the Kingdom East School District. While many communities struggled through ACT46, Jen’s even, measured approach helped ease the students, parents, and employees into the new era with minimal disruption,” wrote Stuart in a statement Monday. “Jen then led the newly formed district for six years while always focusing on equitable and expanded opportunities for all Kingdom East students. When the pandemic seized the world, Jen again guided the district and region through the unprecedented event with grace, kindness, and humility. Finally, Jen was a strong advocate for education in the Northeast Kingdom by being a respected and proactive voice in Montpelier. Her contributions to our district and the region have been many, and she will be greatly missed.”
Botzojorns said she believes the district is in a strong position with a dedicated and strong board and senior leadership at the district’s schools. While her long-term plans are still up in the air, she is looking forward to spending time with her family and recalibrating.
“I’m not done with my career. I want to do something in education. I’m just taking a gap year to be with family and we will see what happens after that,” she said. “I feel the district is in an incredible position.”
Botzojorns cited the district’s accomplishments in offering world languages, a comprehensive athletics program, after-school offerings in each school, excellent academic coaching, and more.
Botzojorns made her intentions known early so the board and district would have ample time to find her replacement and prepare for the transition.
Stuart said Monday that the process was already underway and the school board would release the process timeline in the next couple of weeks.
Stuart said the board would be working with Elaine Pinckney, a former Vermont school superintendent and education consultant, to help in the process that would include a wide-ranging search. KESD intends to form a 12-member committee composed of board members, school leadership and employees, and a few key community members, said Stuart. The district will also conduct a survey soon to identify priorities and traits the community would like to see in a future superintendent.
Stuart anticipates holding community forums with finalists and announcing the district’s choice by February.
Stuart said she believes the timing of Botzojorn’s announcement was advantageous to the district as candidates begin looking for positions around the holidays. “I think we are a little ahead of the process, hopefully that’s an advantage,” said Stuart.
Kingdom East School District comprises Burke Town School, Concord School, Lunenburg School, Lyndon Town School, Miller’s Run School, Newark Street School and Sutton Village School.
Before coming to CNSU and KESD, Botzojorns had already had a nearly three-decade-long career in education, including serving as director of curriculum, instruction and assessment and the assistant superintendent for Chittenden East Supervisory Union before beginning her tenure in the area.
Botzojorns said Monday she still has a lot of work to do in guiding the district through the rest of the school year and is looking forward to the next months with the school board and district community. She said the district will continue to face challenges from its aging facilities and there are opportunities for the district to make systemic improvements by developing a robust middle school offering.
