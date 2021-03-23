Superior Court: Dalton Man Pleads Guilty To Criminal Threat With Gun

A Dalton man with a lengthy criminal history has pleaded guilty to an August shooting incident involving his former tenant whom he told police he would shoot if he doesn’t leave the property.
During a plea and sentencing hearing Tuesday at Coos Superior Court, Clayton E. Herbert III, 65, pleaded guilty to a Class B felony count of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
In October, Herbert indicted by a grand jury on that charge as well as on a Class B felony count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.
Each count carried a maximum New Hampshire State Prison sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years, but in exchange for Herbert’s plea, the prosecutor dismissed the charge of reckless conduct and gave Herbert a 12-month sentence in the Coos County House of Corrections, all of which is suspended on condition of three years of good behavior.
A total fine of $620 was also suspended for three years of good behavior.
The sentence requires Herbert to complete any counseling, treatment, or educational programs.
On Aug. 23 at his residence in Dalton, prosecutors said Herbert placed Cody Larcomb, 27, in danger of serious bodily injury when he fired a pistol beside a camper where Larcomb was standing.
Herbert had called police dispatch at a few minutes past noon that day to say he had allowed Larcomb to live in a camper on his property at 536 Forest Lake Road, but now wanted him gone, NHSP Trooper Sean McCarthy wrote in the affidavit for arrest.
Herbert told dispatch, “If the kid doesn’t leave, I’m going to shoot him,” wrote McCarthy.
McCarthy said he responded to the residence and found Herbert armed with a concealed .45-caliber pistol and one round missing from the magazine.
Herbert admitted to shooting off one round “into his pit” while standing on his house deck facing the camper, said McCarthy.
The pit is right beside the camper.
According to court documents, Herbert, in speaking with McCarthy, agreed that firing the gun was dangerous.
Larcomb told the state trooper that he was standing outside the camper when Herbert, from his deck, pointed the gun at him then shot into the pit after verbally threatening him.
“Herbert had asked him about money owed to him prior to this and was scared he would shoot him,” wrote McCarthy. “Larcomb clarified that when the gun was pointed at him, he had immediate fear that he was going to shoot or kill him.”
McCarthy said he found a spent .45-caliber casing near the porch where Hebert admitted he fired the gun.
“Herbert lives in a residential neighborhood with another house to the rear of where he shot,” McCarthy said in the affidavit. “There were vehicles driving by, foot traffic and children across from the house while I was there.”
According to records, Herbert has 33 previous criminal cases in the court system.
