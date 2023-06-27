Supply Chain Challenges Delaying Completion Of NVRH’s Mental Health Area
Buy Now

Men at work on the new mental health services addition of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital walk past the new construction on Monday, June 26, 2023. Difficulty in obtaining supplies related to the construction is expected to delay the opening of the facility until August. (Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Kinks in the supply chain will delay the new Mental Health Support Area opening at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.

The new construction, Phase 1 of a larger “West Wing” project, had been ahead of schedule, and hospital officials were expecting a certificate of occupancy by the end of June. Unfortunately, said NVRH CEO Shawn Tester last week, trouble with getting supplies will push the completion date until later in the summer.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments