Supply Chain Challenges Delaying Completion Of NVRH’s Mental Health Area

ST. JOHNSBURY — Kinks in the supply chain will delay the new Mental Health Support Area opening at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
The new construction, Phase 1 of a larger “West Wing” project, had been ahead of schedule, and hospital officials were expecting a certificate of occupancy by the end of June. Unfortunately, said NVRH CEO Shawn Tester last week, trouble with getting supplies will push the completion date until later in the summer.
“We’ve been bitten by the supply chain challenges,” Tester told a group of NVRH corporators during a virtual meeting on Thursday.
He said getting door hardware was a challenge and now there is a significant delay in getting electric components needed to power up the new space. “We’ve been told they would not ship until possibly as late as August 1,” said Tester.
H.P. Cummings Construction from Woodsville, N.H. has been on the job since last fall. What was initially announced last September as a possible 12 to 14-month-long construction timeframe was greatly reduced as the Cummings crew progressed quickly. While still ahead of the initial projection for completion, the trouble getting supplies will delay the hospital’s ability to use the new psychiatric rooms that the new construction will provide.
“It looks beautiful in the dark,” Tester said of the building extension, “but we can’t use it without power.”
Officials say the need for a different space for patients experiencing mental health issues is acute.
The current nine Emergency Department exam rooms are being used for mental health patients and people seeking emergency medical care. The rooms offer limited space for a family member or caregiver in the room when providers and nurses are treating the patient. If the patient is experiencing a mental health crisis, a “patient observer” must also be in the room 24/7.
The new Mental Health Support Area will include four patient rooms with exterior windows, one restroom, a shower room, a staff area, and a family room.
Plans to celebrate the new space will not be delayed despite the delay in construction completion, Emily Hutchison, NVRH Director of Philanthropy, told corporators.
She said The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. on July 25. “Hopefully, we can tour the space even though it might not have electricity.”
Sen. Patrick Leahy and his wife, Marcelle, are expected to attend to celebrate the new space. It will be named The Patrick and Marcelle Leahy Suite in their honor. Hutchison said it was due to Senator Leahy that $3 million in federal grant funding was available for the project.
“It made it possible for us to go ahead and do that Phase 1 ahead of the larger project because we so desperately need it now,” she said.
The July 25 event will also discuss the larger estimated $22 million West Wing Project, which will create 9,000 square feet of new space and renovate another 4,000 square feet of existing space.
It will expand the emergency department, the lab and the pharmacy.
Tester said the application for the certificate of need has gone to the Green Mountain Care Board. With the board’s authorization to proceed with the investment, Tester said that construction can commence next year. It’s a necessary expansion, he said, that has been years in planning.
“We are just busting at the seams,” he said. “That (current) ED was built and designed to see 25 patients a day. We are consistently, and I mean consistently, seeing between 40 and 50 patients a day.”
Tester said the application before the Green Mountain Care Board that establishes the need is solid.
“I think they’re really solid plans,” he said. “They really do reflect what the community needs right now.”
Hutchison provided an encouraging update on fundraising thus far. In what she called the “silent or leadership phase” of fundraising there was a goal to raise $2.7 million. “We are delighted to share that we are at $4.5 million raised and pledged for the West Wing project.”
Included in the giving were two seven-figure gift pledges, she said. Those significant contributions will be rewarded with the naming of the ED and the laboratory in their honor. Those names will be announced at the July 25 Mental Health Area celebration event.
The event will also mark the official beginning of the public fundraising initiative for the West Wing Project.
Hutchison said people not in a position to make large contributions should not feel that their gift of any size won’t make a difference. Any donation helps.
“Every drop in the bucket matters,” she said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.