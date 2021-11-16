LYNDON — Why does the community have two layers of government?
Nancy Blankenship posed that question during a joint meeting of the Select Board and Village Trustees on Monday.
Blankenship, a Select Board member, couldn’t understand the purpose of keeping the town and village separate, and wanted to know why the arrangement should continue.
Those in attendance shrugged. They didn’t get it either.
Following a half-hour discussion, all three Selectmen and four Trustees in the room agreed the current system was wasteful, inefficient, and contrary to the greater good.
With that consensus, they took first steps to merge the town and village into a single entity.
“So much more could get done if it was working all together,” said Village Trustees Chair Susan Mills.
To begin their work, the Select Board and Village Trustees will examine a 15-year-old merger proposal that would have dissolved the Village Trustees, expanded the Select Board to five members, with two seats reserved for the village, and established a three-person commission to oversee the Lyndonville Electric Department.
It was approved by town and village voters by a 10% margin (with a strong 60% turnout) at special meetings on Nov. 7, 2006, but was overturned by a 20% margin (with just 36% turnout) at a petitioned special meeting on Jan. 16, 2007.
Mills will gather information for review at a future joint meeting.
Town officials noted that Lyndon and Lyndonville have already merged some services, in order to save money and improve efficiency.
The town and village combined their checking accounts in 2018 (with separate accounting for each). Their highway and public works departments share a single garage.
“We’re already moving that way,” said Town Administrator Justin Smith.
Blankenship and Trustee Sarah Whittemore said there is compelling evidence to support the continued consolidation of town-village services and governments.
“What are the benefits of having them separate? Because I can only think of the benefits of having them together,” Whittemore said.
“The amount of inefficiency brings no benefit to our community. That time and those resources can be better spent somewhere else to the betterment of the whole community,” Blankenship said.
A merger would be a multi-step process.
Those at Monday’s meeting suggested placing a non-binding question on the annual town and village warnings, to gauge local support. If it gets a thumbs up, the proposal would probably appear on a November ballot during a presidential or midterm election, to guarantee maximum voter participation.
No timeline was set.
If merger plans move ahead, one minor question looms large: What would you call the singular community?
Smith recalled that being a sticking point the last time a merger was considered.
“For some people that was a big deal,” he said. “Is it going to be the Town of Lyndonville? Is it going to be the Town of Lyndon? That was a thing. It’s a financial thing, it’s a historic thing, it’s a name thing.”
