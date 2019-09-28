Support by a senior from Lake Region Union High School helped put wheels in motion for preschoolers in Albany to receive new bikes.

A Promise Community Grant made it possible for several Strider Bikes to be purchased for the children, but the bikes couldn’t be used because of exposed spokes on the wheels. Thanks to LRUHS student Joel Devereux, that problem was solved.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.