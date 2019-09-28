Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Celebrating the arrival of new bikes for Albany preschoolers are, from left, David Revoir, Oliver Taylor, Axel Pion, Jeremiah Mayhew, Alexis Orzolek (standing behind Jeremiah), (High School Student) Joel Devereux, Wyatt Perry, Lucas Witter, Wyatt Benoit, Michael Booth, Lydia Vanasse, Eleanor Leavitt, Ava Woodley, Back row - Eleanor Veysey, Jackson Lucas, Jacob Wells, Aubrey Curtis, Lexi Chaske. Bree Ward is the adult standing in back.
Celebrating the arrival of new bikes for Albany preschoolers are, from left, David Revoir, Oliver Taylor, Axel Pion, Jeremiah Mayhew, Alexis Orzolek (standing behind Jeremiah), (High School Student) Joel Devereux, Wyatt Perry, Lucas Witter, Wyatt Benoit, Michael Booth, Lydia Vanasse, Eleanor Leavitt, Ava Woodley, Back row - Eleanor Veysey, Jackson Lucas, Jacob Wells, Aubrey Curtis, Lexi Chaske. Bree Ward is the adult standing in back.
LRUHS senior Joel Devereux stands with spoke-covered bicycles he helped provide to preschoolers in Albany. (Courtesy Photo)
Support by a senior from Lake Region Union High School helped put wheels in motion for preschoolers in Albany to receive new bikes.
A Promise Community Grant made it possible for several Strider Bikes to be purchased for the children, but the bikes couldn’t be used because of exposed spokes on the wheels. Thanks to LRUHS student Joel Devereux, that problem was solved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.