NEWPORT — The Orleans County Restorative Justice Center is offering a combined learning and supportive group, two Saturdays a month starting Nov. 5 for families of incarcerated members.
Facilitated by Christopher Fountain, MSW, the groups are designed to offer support, information about how to cope, where to find resources, and how to build boundaries of compassion and self-preservation. They are supported by a grant from the Vt. Department of Health.
For families with an incarcerated relative, life can get complicated fast. Along with sadness and grief may come anger, guilt, or even shame. Young children with incarcerated parents are especially vulnerable. And these stressors take a toll on a family’s emotional, physical, and financial health. The group seeks to help that.
“There are so many topics we can cover at the group’s request,” says Fountain. “What do I say when a released grandson wants to live with me? How do I handle finances when my partner is in jail? And who disciplines the kids now? Groups can request visits from area service providers for information, and also help each other find the path through a difficult time. There is plenty of hope to be had, together.”
The group will meet Saturdays from 11 a.m.-noon. Another group will meet from 1-2 p.m. that same day. First groups will meet starting Nov. 5 and 19 at the Justice Center, 79 Coventry St. (Hood Building, Newport.)
To find out more, contact the Justice Center at 802-487-9327, email execdirector@kingdomjustice.org, or stop by. Drop ins are welcome. The Justice Center is an independent non-profit.
