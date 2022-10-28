NEWPORT — The Orleans County Restorative Justice Center is offering a combined learning and supportive group, two Saturdays a month starting Nov. 5 for families of incarcerated members.

Facilitated by Christopher Fountain, MSW, the groups are designed to offer support, information about how to cope, where to find resources, and how to build boundaries of compassion and self-preservation. They are supported by a grant from the Vt. Department of Health.

