Support, Plans Advance For Broadband Communications District

Plans and support are advancing for a broadband communications district in the North Country.
As federal stimulus funds are earmarked for the effort that a number of counties and states are eyeing for rural areas, the plan for northern New Hampshire is to get a design in 2021 and begin construction on universal high-speed broadband in 2022.
The project entails building a spine in northern Grafton County that towns can tap into.
“We are making really good progress with the communications district,” said state Rep. Timothy Egan, D-Sugar Hill. “Six towns have committed fully and two other towns are processing the request.”
Towns that have passed warrant articles to allow them to create a communications district, or have articles on the upcoming town meeting ballot, include Bethlehem, Lisbon, Lyman, Sugar Hill, Easton and Franconia. The towns of Monroe and Littleton are considering it.
“We are working very closely now with the Grafton County Broadband Committee to get them more engaged because they’re thinking big picture, the spine and the communications district building off the spine for the towns,” said Egan. “There is a select board member and a business leader from every town now as part of this communications district committee. We’re excited that people are really pushing and I think we’re now seeing a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel and the possibility that some of these funds from the stimulus will make it easier to get started faster.”
He thanked state Reps. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton; Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro; and Bob Guida, R-Warren, who are advancing legislation to establish a broadband matching grant initiative, Senate Bill 85, a bill that passed the Senate and that Egan said he will support in the House of Representatives.
Building out broadband into rural areas has bipartisan support, with proponents saying universal broadband will improve local economies and public health, improve primary, secondary and higher education, boost area businesses and agriculture, attract more visitors to communities, advance the growing work-from-home culture, and improve the region’s quality of life.
“Our quality of life revolves around structured, sound broadband,” said Egan. “Remote learning, tele-medicine, public safety — those kinds of things are paramount of the community. If you can let farmers download software to fix their tractor, then they don’t have to take their tractor out of the field. If you can let small business owners promote community WiFi, then that’s going to keep tourists walking up and down the street instead of driving to a franchise business to siphon off their WiFi and check their email. If you have broadband, folks in home-based businesses or executives can work from home better and that reduces traffic and creates more local economic development because there are more people willing to do their accounting from out of their house instead of being in Manchester or do their financial services out of their house instead of having to be in Boston. We’ve been pushing for this and a variety of town leaders and community groups are very receptive.”
The next step is seeing which northern Grafton towns allow the district to be created and then seeing how much Grafton Country receives in stimulus funding, he said.
Ideally, a design-build plan could be advanced in 2021 so it can get implemented in 2022, said Egan.
“The key is to make this as low cost to the consumer as possible so the towns aren’t on the hook for a big tax implication if they do have to put some money into it,” he said. “Hopefully, they don’t have to put money into it and the price of the product is affordable for to people say ‘I can get local broadband like I get power from Littleton Water and Light.’”
The committee wants to promote competition and choice and wants to let vendors such as Spectrum, the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative, and others get into the game, said Egan.
“Maybe what we’re trying to create isn’t fiber to the doorstep, maybe it’s fiber to the driveway and you can decide for yourself who you want to bring it into your home,” he said. “We’re trying to get all of that done in 2021 so actual construction can happen in 2022 … If the federal government is saying we can give you money two or three years faster than you thought, it now makes a big difference.”
In July 2020, as stimulus funding became available for states and counties, Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law House Bill 1111, which allows municipalities to determine locations within their borders that are un-served or under-served by a broadband provider and to establish communications districts to build out better service.
Potential funding sources include the Federal Communications Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, known as RDOF, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, and the Northern Border Regional Commission.
