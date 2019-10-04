The second annual Crypt Kicker 5K will take place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m.
Two different competition lengths, 2.5 & 5K, are available at the fun run event held to benefit the cemetery. The event through rolling terrain was created to expose people to the beautiful grounds of the Mt Pleasant Cemetery, which is open to the public year-round for walking, jogging, and quiet reflection. Halloween costumes are encouraged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.