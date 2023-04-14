Supporters To Try Again After Senate Kills Landfill Siting Bill

Proponents of a site-specific landfill setback bill will try again next year after the New Hampshire Senate, during a floor vote on Thursday, killed House Bill 56, which had the backing of local House lawmakers.
After a public hearing on April 4, the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee voted 3-2 to declare HB 56 inexpedient to legislate.
The bill, which the solid waste industry and New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services opposed, sought a 5-year setback or distance of travel between any new landfill and any surface water based on maximum seepage velocity measured in units of feet per year that determine how fast the groundwater flows between the landfill and a perennial lake, river, or coastal water.
The intent of HB 56, similar to laws in other states, was to allow enough time to identify a problem and remediate it before contaminants from a landfill breach or spill reach ground or surface waters.
Under HB 56, DES could not issue a license to any facility with a footprint that overlies a significant sand and gravel aquifer.
The bill would have exempted existing landfills, which would still be able to expand had it passed.
“I’m disappointed that the bill wasn’t passed because it would have co-existed with Senate Bill 61,” state Rep. Linda Massimilla, D-Littleton, a co-sponsor of HB 56, said Friday.
SB 61, an industry and DES-supported bill that is now in the House and goes to a public hearing on April 25, seeks to require DES to adopt rules relative to surface water setbacks for landfills.
It would make monetary appropriations to the DES, which, being understaffed, would hire an outside consultant to undertake studies for landfill siting standards.
Massimilla said HB 56 would have added greater protections and acted as a preventative measure as the rule-making process advanced under SB 61.
“There’s always next year,” she said. “It’s something that is so needed, because as Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New York start closing their landfills we have the targets right on our back. If we don’t have the regulations to protect our environment and natural beauty, we will be remiss down the road because we’re not making any more land, that’s for sure.”
State Sen. Kevin Avard, R-Nashua, the prime sponsor of SB 61, made the motion to find HB 56 inexpedient to legislate (ITL).
DES representatives testified that they fully support SB 61 as the correct approach to evaluate the siting of landfills, and DES also stated that unlike HB 56, SB 61 provides a clean rule-making process, funding to conduct the study, and a public input process, he said.
“The department stated as of right now they don’t have enough information to set any specific standards so they have concerns with this bill [HB 56] that directs them to do so,” said Avard.
Avard’s ITL motion passed in a Senate voice vote with several nays.
Among those casting a nay was state Sen. Debra Altschiller, D-Stratham, who asked her colleagues to overturn the Senate committee’s ITL recommendation.
The Senate heard from DES, most recently on April 4, that it is understaffed, and to protect the state’s extremely valuable natural resources, help is being sent through SB 61, she said.
“In the meantime, House Bill 56 sets necessary, preliminary protective standards,” said Altschiller. “We have affirmed in this body that our current laws and regulations regarding waste disposal sites are outdated, insufficient, and lacking consideration for what we now know are concerning environmental hazards and threats to public health and our environment. PFAS has made clear the failure to consider cumulative impacts in siting decisions and in evaluating other waste management activities. The policy questions the committee is obliged to grapple with are larger than engineering problems and involve more than technological design. House Bill 56 is not mutually exclusive to Senate Bill 61. In fact, they compliment each other very well. And we had 511 people support that as opposed to only 14 in opposition.”
To assume SB 61 will pass the House while killing HB 56 and disregarding its protections would be “reckless,” she said.
“We know we have significant work to do in writing a new solid waste permit standard,” said Altschiller. “Our existing standards are widely recognized as inadequate. Our existing standards leave open threats to our environment and public health.”
Supporters of HB 56 say the current setback of 200 feet from any landfill to any water body is insufficient.
“HB 56 says the protection of perennial rivers, lakes, and coastal waters from contamination is in the public interest of the state of New Hampshire,” said Altschiller. “House Bill 56 is an insurance policy that fills the gap between right now and when the work proposed in Senate Bill 61, should it pass, is completed.”
In the 2022 legislative session, Massimilla was co-sponsor of HB 1454, another site-specific landfill setback bill similar to HB 56.
HB 1454 passed the House and Senate, but was vetoed by Gov. Chris Sununu. It failed in a veto override vote in the Senate.
Massimilla called HB 56, a bill modeled on HB 1454, a strong and better bill that will return largely as is with some possible minor modifications.
