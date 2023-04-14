Supporters To Try Again After Senate Kills Landfill Siting Bill
The New Hampshire Senate on Thursday killed a site-specific landfill setback bill, but local lawmakers who support the bill intend to bring it back in the 2024 legislative session.

Proponents of a site-specific landfill setback bill will try again next year after the New Hampshire Senate, during a floor vote on Thursday, killed House Bill 56, which had the backing of local House lawmakers.

After a public hearing on April 4, the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee voted 3-2 to declare HB 56 inexpedient to legislate.

