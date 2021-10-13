Supreme Court Accepts Appeal Of Accused Bomb Maker

The New Hampshire Supreme Court has accepted the appeal of the accused bomb maker who allegedly stalked a Franconia couple and is contesting Grafton Superior Court’s determination that she poses a danger to herself and others and should be committed.
Grace Woodham, 32, formerly of Conway and now an inmate since June 2019 at the Grafton County House of Corrections on preventative detention after a judge concluded she represents a danger, requests that the state appoint an appellate defender to represent her.
In a brief order on Oct. 8 formally accepting the appeal, high court Justice Anna Hantz Marconi said Woodham is required to complete a request for an appellate attorney by Oct. 22 or she will be deemed to be representing herself on appeal.
Woodham’s motions for summary judgment and a preliminary injunction filed after a Grafton Superior Court judge determined that she poses a danger following a July 23 hearing on her dangerousness was denied by the Supreme Court.
In January, the court determined that Woodham is mentally incompetent to stand trial and could not be restored to competency within 12 months under New Hampshire.
Per the law, county prosecutors dropped all 18 criminal charges proceeding against her, including felony counts of criminal threatening, drug possession, possession of an infernal machine (for allegedly planting a chemical reaction bomb or similar device on the fire escape of Littleton courthouse), and false report of explosives as well as misdemeanor counts of stalking, contempt of court, violating a restraining order, resisting arrest and criminal trespass.
Woodham was charged with stalking the Franconia couple, unlawfully entering their home; planting improvised explosive bottle devices in their vehicles, as well as on the outside stairway at the Littleton District Courthouse, where they had gone to take out a restraining order against her; and sending a bomb threat through the U.S. mail to Cannon Mountain Ski Area, where one of the victims worked.
None of the devices detonated.
Some court files in the case remain sealed as confidential mental health records.
Under the law, if a person is determined to be a danger that individual can be committed to a level within New Hampshire’s Secured Psychiatric Unit.
Following the court’s determination, Woodham wrote that the state’s interpretation of dangerousness under the statute is not correct and the process required for involuntary commitment is so lengthy that it violates her due process rights, and committing her to a hospital also violates those rights.
For the superior court proceedings, she was represented by attorney Mark Sisti, of Chichester.
It generally takes up to a year for the New Hampshire Supreme Court to hear a case and issue a decision.
