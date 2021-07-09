The Vermont Supreme Court issued a ruling on Friday that maintains the sexual assault conviction of a Northeast Kingdom man.
Gordon Noyes Jr. had appealed his Essex County conviction on charges of aggravated, repeated sexual assault of a child and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. He had been found guilty by a jury in Essex Superior Court on July 26, 2019. Judge Robert Bent sentenced Noyes, of Canaan, to serve 25 years to life in prison on Feb. 5, 2020.
Noyes was convicted of abusing a child under the age of 16 in 2007 and engaging in repeated non-consensual sex acts with a child under the age of 16 from 2009 to 2013. He was charged in 2013, but his trial was delayed because Noyes changed defense attorneys many times.
At Noyes’ sentencing hearing, in which his victim said, “I want to know what innocence is like, and I can’t and it hurts,” Noyes’ attorney Robert Katims said there would be an appeal of the conviction.
The attorney argued the trial court failed Noyes in three ways: by denying his motion for a mistrial following an expert witness’s hearsay testimony in violation of a pretrial order; by allowing the same expert to testify regarding sex-offender behavior; by permitting the jury to see a video of the complaining witness’s statement to law enforcement in addition to her live testimony.
Justices considered the appeal and rendered a 23-page ruling on Friday. The decision to affirm the trial court result, upholding the conviction, was supported by the majority but was not unanimous. Justice Beth Robinson dissented with the majority decision on one of Noyes’ appeal arguments.
She believed the court erred concerning a trial statement by the state’s expert witness, Dr. Karyn Patno related to issues of penetration in a sexual assault.
Attorney Katims complained that it was inferred by the doctor that because perpetrators of child sexual assault try not to injure their victims, and there was no evidence of injury detected in [the victim’s] exam, Noyes must be a perpetrator of child sexual assault.
Justice Robinson sided with Katims’ assertion.
“It’s one thing for the State to address the absence of physical evidence by pointing to scientific evidence that a sexual assault without actual vaginal penetration is not uncommon; it’s quite another to suggest that the absence of physical injury is further evidence that [Noyes] is a sexual predator,” the justice noted.
The majority did not agree the inclusion of that testimony unfairly prejudiced Noyes.
The justices further denied Katims appeal claiming improper hearsay testimony by Dr. Patno and improper inclusion of video testimony during the trial.
As to the hearsay concern, the justices determined that trial court Judge Bent quickly instructed the jury to disregard Dr. Patno’s comment deemed hearsay.
“The trial court swiftly and unequivocally instructed the jury to disregard Dr. Patno’s statement about what [the victim] told her,” Justice Eaton noted for the majority opinion. “Absent compelling indication to the contrary, we must presume that juries heed the instructions given to them by the court.”
The justices rejected Katims’ appeal of the video testimony given because they said he failed to explain why he believes the contents of the video were prejudicial to Noyes.
“It appears to amount to an assertion that it was unfairly prejudicial to present video evidence of the interview [the victim] gave at ten years old because she was sixteen when she testified at trial,” stated Justice Eaton. “The substance of the claimed prejudice is not explained.”
Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi, who prosecuted the case against Noyes, said he was pleased that the majority of justices upheld the conviction.
“I am pleased that the Vermont Supreme Court has brought to close the repeated sexual victimization of a very young child starting in 2007 and then occurring for several years,” he said in an email. “The sentence of 25 years to life will help to ensure that no other child will be subjected to sexual misconduct by Mr. Noyes.”
