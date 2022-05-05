Over two dozen participated in a pro-choice protest at Centennial Park in Lancaster on Thursday, May, 5. Local residents Stephanie Weiner and Lucy Wyman organized the event in opposition to a leaked Supreme Court decision that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that guarantees a woman’s right to choose. In a letter of support, U.S. Sen Jeanne Shaheen encouraged the protesters, “Keep up the fight! We must continue to stand strong. And we must continue to make sure that our voices are heard.” (Photo by Paul Hayes)

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments