ST. JOHNSBURY — Supreme Court justices, who met with community members to discuss issues of diversity, equity and inclusion in a forum at the Caledonia County courthouse on Thursday, heard from several people, including a St. Johnsbury Academy student with concerns because she’s Jewish and a local lawyer who said the commission on Diversity, Equity & Inclusion needs a new name.
“They are political terms that are controversial, and I don’t believe the court, as an independent - with all due respect - as an independent judiciary should be promoting those particular terms,” said Deborah Bucknam, an attorney from Walden.
The Vermont Supreme Court instituted the Commission on Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in a process designed to seek out and address ways to improve the state’s judicial system. Part of the process is a series of community forums in all counties at which commission members hear from the public. It was Caledonia County’s turn on Thursday. Commission members in the St. Johnsbury courthouse included Chief Justice Paul Reiber, Associate Justice Nancy Waples, Chief Superior Judge Thomas Zonay, Scott Griffith, chief of planning and court services in the court administrator’s office, and clerk Maggie Villeneuve.
Remote access for people unable to attend in person was available. Through the online connection, fellow commission members Xusana Davis, executive director of Racial Equity, and Justice William Cohen joined.
Justice Cohen asked that his email address be shared with Academy sophomore Addison Chandler after she stood at the podium in the courthouse to speak about her perspective on being Jewish in the community.
“I, myself, have struggled a lot just being here, my second year here, with the lack of representation and kind of acceptance of Jewish people in the community,” she said.
She spoke of Swastikas on the walls at her school and said, “There is little to no representation of Jewish holidays.”
Cohen, the first Jewish person to serve on the Vermont Supreme Court, said he wanted to communicate directly with Chandler and offer some suggestions of sources that could benefit her.
“I’d like to speak to her about some of the issues she’s facing,” he said.
Chandler, who Justice Reiber praised for speaking up about her concerns at the event, attended the forum with other Academy’s Student Diversity Council members, created and led by faculty member Katy Smith.
Chandler was not the only member of the council who spoke up. Junior Konosuke Oi, from Japan, expressed his concern that the Department of Motor Vehicles online driver’s permitting process includes a few languages other than English but doesn’t have languages from Asian countries like China or Japan.
Justice Waples said the judiciary is not connected to the DMV, but the commission will pass Oi’s concern to the right people.
Oi’s question led Griffith to express the importance of making information accessible to everyone in the judicial process regardless of the barriers.
“It’s very important to make sure that we’re meeting people where they are and providing all of the tools that are available to lawyers in ways that are accessible to people who aren’t lawyers, whose interests and rights are just as important,” he said.
Judge Zonay, who is familiar with the Caledonia Courthouse and has served here as presiding judge, acknowledged Oi for expressing his concern.
“I don’t think there’s any chance that when I was a junior in high school, I would have stood up at a community forum and made a statement like you did, that was insightful and well-stated. You should be very proud of yourself for standing up and doing it,” said Judge Zonay.
The forum was the seventh one the commission has held. Members also plan to gather with community members in Orleans - Orleans Civil, Family and Probate Courthouse, 247 Main St., Newport City, May 10 4 to 5 p.m. - and in Essex County - Essex County Courthouse, 75 Courthouse Dr., Guildhall, June 6, 4 to 5 p.m.
“Over a year ago, the Vermont Supreme Court chose to convene a special effort to review internal policies of ours and procedures through the lens of diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said Justice Reiber, who moderated the forum.
Julia Guerrein, a judicial law clerk in Caledonia Superior Court, stood to point out the portraits on the walls in the building’s original and largest courtroom, where the forum was being held.
“It’s all like very old white men who are in the portraits on the walls,” she said.
Justice Cohen said the issue of portraits is already a consideration by the commission as an effort to make the portraits more representative.
Judge Zonay said another courtroom in the Caledonia County courthouse features a portrait of Judge Kathleen Manley.
Bucknam said she appreciated the effort of the community forums.
“I agree that the forums are very useful in talking about access to the courts,” she said. “My clients are middle class and lower socio-economic classes and there are definitely areas that can be improved.”
But come up with a better name than diversity, equity and inclusion, she said.
“There are no precise definitions for DEI,” she said. “The powerful will usually take on definitions to use them for their own ends … DEI has been used in a variety of ways to force people to conform, to exclude those that do not agree and to label those who don’t follow the ideology as dangerous.”
She said in addition to the current commission, the supreme court should create a First Amendment commission.
“That committee would gather data on Vermonters who are punished for exercising their First Amendment rights, just like we gather data on the inequities of the court system,” she said. “It is clear that Vermonters don’t understand the First Amendment.”
Justice Reiber said the commission would consider her suggestions along with all the other comments shared during the forums.
“We’re living, unfortunately, I think many of us are living in a hyper sensitive, politically sensitive era where language has become politicized in a way that none of us ever would have intended,” he said.
