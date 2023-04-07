ST. JOHNSBURY — Supreme Court justices, who met with community members to discuss issues of diversity, equity and inclusion in a forum at the Caledonia County courthouse on Thursday, heard from several people, including a St. Johnsbury Academy student with concerns because she’s Jewish and a local lawyer who said the commission on Diversity, Equity & Inclusion needs a new name.

“They are political terms that are controversial, and I don’t believe the court, as an independent - with all due respect - as an independent judiciary should be promoting those particular terms,” said Deborah Bucknam, an attorney from Walden.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments