Supreme Court Suspends Caledonia County Probate Judge

ST. JOHNSBURY — Caledonia County’s elected probate judge has been suspended from that role by order of the Vermont Supreme Court.
William “Bill” Cobb was elected to the position of probate judge in 2018 and has filed a petition to be on the ballot for re-election in November, but for now, he is not allowed to serve in that capacity due to a supreme court decision handed down last month that followed a suspension of his license to practice law.
The decision by the justices relies on findings by the Professional Responsibility Board whose panelists determined in May that Cobb’s law license should be suspended for 15 months due to multiple acts of attorney misconduct.
Cobb has worked as an attorney in Caledonia County for the last 18 years, specializing in probate cases, family law, criminal defense, and civil litigation.
The investigation into allegations of misconduct by Cobb began in the fall of 2020. Based on findings, the professional conduct panel held evidentiary hearings in October and November 2021. They shared their findings in a 48-page report issued May 24.
Five actions or in-actions were noted as reasons for his license suspension. The panel determined Cobb disclosed confidential juvenile court information in a case in which he was representing a father whose child had died while in state custody. The panel stated that Cobb failed to petition the court for a modification of pretrial release conditions to allow a defendant he was representing to see his children. Cobb is said to have identified one of his former clients and details about that client to another attorney who was taking over another case from Cobb. The investigation showed Cobb was unable to provide accurate records of work he did for a criminal defendant who he had charged $1,000 a month for eight months, and finally, the panel determined Cobb had not shown enough “remorse” for his actions.
The Judicial Conduct Board has a copy of the PRB report and its members have been directed by the supreme court to review the findings.
For now, the supreme court believes that the findings by the PRB and its sanctions against Cobb are sufficient to warrant his temporary removal from the position of probate judge.
“We conclude that the PRB decision provides sufficient evidence to show that respondent poses a substantial threat of harm to the public or to the administration of justice,” notes the supreme court decision.
It cites adherence to the Code of Judicial Conduct: “[t]he Vermont legal system is based upon the principle that an independent, impartial, and competent judiciary, composed of persons of integrity, will interpret and apply the law that governs our society.”
The supreme court ruling notes a temporary suspension for Cobb “pending final determination of any proceeding under [the Rules of Supreme Court for Disciplinary Control of Judges],” Rule 5(5) of the Rules of Supreme Court for Disciplinary Control of Judges.”
It was also noted in the court’s ruling that Cobb will continue to be paid despite the suspension from judicial duties. His salary is $61,412.
Contacted at a number listed for his Main Street, St. Johnsbury law office on Friday afternoon, Cobb said he could not comment on the supreme court decision or the suspension. He did confirm that he filed for a chance at re-election this fall and he has not withdrawn his name from ballot consideration. The position of probate judge comes up for election every four years.
The probate division of the superior court handles adoptions, correction and establishment of birth, death, and marriage records, emancipation, guardianships, non-resident clergy to perform marriage, probate of estates, trusts, and wills.
Currently serving the probate needs of Caledonia County in Cobb’s absence is Jodi French. She is the probate judge for Windham County.
