ST. JOHNSBURY — Supt. Brian Ricca accepted a job in Rhode Island that he’ll begin upon completion of the current school year.
Coming to the end of a three-year contract with the St. Johnsbury School District, Ricca said in recent weeks that he was considering other superintendent jobs. On March 2, after it was announced that he was a finalist for a superintendent’s job in Massachusetts, he said that considering other opportunities is part of a “natural career evolution.”
He also said at the time that the Massachusetts job was not the only other consideration and he was open to negotiating a new contract at St. Johnsbury as well.
Last week, he informed the Wachusett School District in Massachusetts that he was pulling himself out of consideration for their job. On Friday, he said he’s taking a job in Rhode Island, serving as the East Greenwich School District superintendent. The East Greenwich district includes four elementary schools, a middle school and a high school.
Ricca communicated with the families of St. Johnsbury students in an email message Friday morning.
“It is with many mixed emotions that I inform the School Board and our community at large that last night the East Greenwich, Rhode Island School District offered me the position of Superintendent of Schools, and I accepted their offer,” he wrote.
Ricca first came to St. Johnsbury in the fall of 2018 as an interim superintendent after Ranny Bledsoe left the position. He was then hired as the permanent superintendent the following March. He signed a three-year contract at the time. The end of the current fiscal year, June 30, would complete the current contract.
St. Johnsbury School Board Chair Mark Avery was preparing to start a contract renewal negotiation with Ricca, calling Ricca “one of the top superintendents I’ve worked with.”
Now that Ricca has decided to go elsewhere, Avery said, “I am happy for Brian in that he is able to take the next step in his progression as a Superintendent … I wish him the best of fortune in his new endeavor.”
Reflecting on Ricca’s time in St. Johnsbury, Avery said he appreciates Ricca’s commitment to the community and the students. He praised Ricca’s leadership through the pandemic and credited him with providing stability for the district.
The search for Ricca’s replacement will begin soon. Avery said the first step will be getting a consultant to facilitate the search. There’s some concern about finding a new superintendent with a little less than three months left in the school year. Avery was asked if the school would consider settling for an interim leader for the start of the next school year to allow for more time to find a permanent replacement.
“I must admit starting a search in April is somewhat late, but until we begin it is difficult to project our future steps if a strong candidate pool does not arise,” he said.
St. Johnsbury School Co-principal Jeremy Ross said the next superintendent will come into a district that’s on the right track.
“I feel strongly that we are poised for great things in our future,” he said in an email. “We have a dedicated Leadership Team and an incredible staff. I would want whoever joins us as our new superintendent to be ready to support the efforts that we have put in over the past few years.”
Ross, who has been at the school for 22 years - four as co-principal - and has worked with six superintendents, said he appreciates Ricca’s support and the trust that Ricca had in Ross and co-principal Lydia Cochrane.
“St. Johnsbury is unique in that we are a district with only one school building which has tempted previous superintendents to be very hands-on in the day-to-day operations,” said Ross. “Dr. Ricca has resisted that temptation.”
But when leadership has needed him, said Ross, Ricca has been there. “I know that when I need to check in with him or when he is needed to be part of a school-based situation, I can reach out to him and expect a quick response,” said Ross. “When he is in the district he makes sure to make time for us whenever it is needed.”
School director Tom Huntington said in an email that he is going to miss working with Ricca.
“He was instrumental in helping us pass every school budget during this time and was very effective in bridging the gaps between the school and our surrounding community,” said Huntington. “He will leave big shoes to fill for his successor.”
Ricca answered questions related to his departure.
What are you most looking forward to about your new position?
“I am looking forward to ensuring a student-centered, data-informed educational environment, with particular attention paid to the social-emotional needs of the entire community (students, faculty, staff, and families) as we emerge from the COVID-impacted last few years.”
Are there any particular challenges in the East Greenwich job you anticipate?
“As with any new job, there will be the challenge of getting up to speed, learning as I work, and working as I learn.”
During your time in St. Johnsbury, of what accomplishments are you most proud?
“As I look back at the last couple of years, it is with particular honor and a sense of pride that I see how we cohesively came together and united for our students, their families, and one another while navigating new ways of building relationships and educating students during this unprecedented pandemic.
“I’m incredibly proud of the work done by the School Board and the Leadership Team in passing all budgets, as well as a bond vote during our service together.”
Educationally speaking, how do you feel the school is doing?
“St. Johnsbury School District is doing great. The school is well-poised to continue its growth toward proficiency-based learning and all of us are anticipating the culmination of the work that is currently happening on the strategic plan. The school is positioned to continue doing well.”
Facility-wise, is the school in a good place, or is it lacking in any way?
“The school is one of the youngest, if not the youngest, buildings in the entire state. With thanks to the community in 2019, we passed a bond for additional safety work in the lobby, as well as the installation of the bio-mass system, reducing our carbon footprint. With Patrick Campbell’s stewardship - and I use that word deliberately - the building will remain a community asset for many years to come.”
Do you have any sense that you are leaving any unfinished business here?
“I am finishing my tenure in the St Johnsbury School District on a good note for the District, the students, their families, the faculty and staff, and for the School Board.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.