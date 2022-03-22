Supt. Ricca Opts Out Of Massachusetts Job Consideration; Mum About Future

ST. JOHNSBURY — School Supt. Brian Ricca pulled himself out of the running for a new position in Massachusetts last week, and another opportunity may be the reason why.
When the Wachusett (Mass.) School Board met on Thursday evening last week, they were set to discuss four finalists for their superintendent position. Ricca, St. Johnsbury’s superintendent since he began in an interim position in the fall of 2018, was among the finalists.
The Wachusett district is near Worcester, Mass. and has multiple schools within it. The district’s search committee had advanced Ricca as a finalist, connecting him with students and staff as part of a “Day in the District” opportunity held a couple of weeks ago.
Last Thursday was the time for the board members to gather and advocate for their choice to be the district’s next superintendent.
Before the lobbying began, Chair Michael Dennis told the assembled members that their consideration would not include Ricca.
“Just prior to this meeting, less than 30 minutes ago, I got a call indicating that one of the finalists, Dr. Brian Ricca, has withdrawn from the search,” he said. “My understanding is that Dr. Ricca took another job, one that was offered to him, and has subsequently withdrawn.”
Reached by email, Ricca stated Monday evening that he withdrew from Wachusett for “personal reasons.” He noted, “I have no news at this time about my future employment.”
St. Johnsbury School Board Chair Mark Avery was unaware on Monday afternoon that Ricca had pulled out of the consideration of the Wachusett job. At a school board meeting Monday evening, Ricca’s future was not discussed.
It is Avery’s intention to begin contract renewal discussions with Ricca if Ricca wants to stay.
On Tuesday, Avery said Ricca told him that there is another position elsewhere that he’s still considering and there should be a decision by next week.
Avery said he is eager to either begin contract discussions with Ricca or start the search for his replacement.
In an earlier conversation with Avery, when it became known that Ricca was a finalist in Wachusett, Avery spoke favorably about the job Ricca has done in St. Johnsbury, calling Ricca “one of the top (superintendents) I’ve worked with.”
