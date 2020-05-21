It’s National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week and CALEX Ambulance Chief Michael Wright celebrated in style Tuesday morning by launching a surprise mock training exercise which simulated an eight-year-old boy having an asthma attack.
Emphasis on the word “surprise.”
“We don’t let them know when it’s coming or what it is until the tone drops,” said Wright on Wednesday.
The CALEX crews didn’t know what was really going on Tuesday until the EMS dispatcher announced that it was a “drill only.”
The EMS crews were sent to a simulated scene on Higgins Hill in St. Johnsbury where they obtained patient history, performed assessments and quickly provided the necessary emergency medical services to treat the simulated patient known as “SimMan.”
EMS workers performed simulated breathing for SimMan, inserted basic and advanced airway devices, started intravenous lines, administered medications and monitored vital signs including cardiac rhythms.
“The entire scenario was played out as real as possible,” said Wright. “Including transport to NVRH while notifying them of the patient’s condition. And it didn’t stop there.”
Once EMS crews arrived at the hospital they continued their care of “patient” SimMan into the hospital where nurses and physicians continued the simulation as if it was a real situation. The CALEX crew members continued to assist and report on their assessments of the patient and the treatments they had provided during transport.
“The simulation continued with treatments and stabilization by the nurses and physician team at NVRH,” said Wright. “Following the simulation, a review takes place to provide feedback. During these simulations, we identify any ways the team can improve and to train on specific simulation cases that we may not see often.”
CALEX runs regular mock simulations for training purposes.
“We have found these unannounced simulations really provide a terrific learning opportunity for our staff,” said Wright. “If we train hard, our crews will be better prepared when the real emergency comes.”
The exercise was the result of a close collaboration with NVRH.
“Mock Codes are a great learning tool for both the Emergency Department and EMS alike,” said NVRH Nurse Educator Angel Whitehill on Wednesday. “I observed great team work from both Emergency Department staff and EMS and look forward to continued collaboration with our EMS teams to help us provide the best care possible to our patients.”
