ST. JOHNSBURY — Surveillance cameras captured video of a local man searching for a way into a Concord Avenue real estate office Tuesday evening, along with video of the man laden with stolen items leaving the building .
Soon after, St. Johnsbury Police arrested Benjamin Gaughan, 39, of St. Johnsbury, for crimes of burglary and grand larceny.
Gaughan was arrested Tuesday night after he was identified in the surveillance camera footage taken from the camera owned by the property owner, Mathew Ghafoori.
Officer Robert Gerrish investigated the burglary, determining that Gaughan forced entry into the building and left through the front door of the office carrying several items that had an approximate total value of $3,903. Among the items stolen were bottles of alcohol, Cuban cigars and a laptop computer. It appears in the video that the man identified as Gaughan was carrying so much stuff he had to pause on the sidewalk after dropping one of the items.
Police took Gaughan into custody after locating him at an apartment on Concord Avenue. In the apartment, police found two Cuban cigars, but no other stolen merchandise. “I asked if he already sold it and he said ‘yes, it’s gone,’” Ofc. Gerrish noted.
While being taken to the police station, Gaughan reportedly asked Ofc. Gerrish if he would tell the victims that he was sorry.
Gaughan was lodged in jail on a parole violation.
He was arraigned through a video conference on Wednesday. Through his public defender, Attorney Sam Swope, Gaughan pleaded not guilty to charges of burglary, grand larceny and unlawful mischief. For the felony charges, the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office is seeking habitual offender enhancements due to Gaughan’s criminal record. Maximum penalties with the enhancements are life in prison.
Due to the parole violation, Gaughan will remain in jail. He is being held at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.
Should he be released before the charges are resolved, he’ll be restricted by conditions of release that include an order he stay away from Mathew and Stacia Ghafoori and their property. There’s also a $5,000 unsecured bond in place.
“Basically what that means is if you come to court, you’ll have no problem,” said Judge Timothy Tomasi to Gaughan. “If you don’t come to court, we’ll be coming after you to collect.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.