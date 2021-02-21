WHITEFIELD — The Whitefield Economic Development Corporation and North Country Council are asking community members to complete a survey about downtown parking.
The 11-question survey looks at parking habits, utilization, inventory and locations in Whitefield Village. It will remain open indefinitely to promote maximum participation.
It can be found at https://bit.ly/WParking
The goal is to clarify the downtown parking situation, and guide future discussion of parking issues, said WEDC board member Jared Cape.
“We want to provide clearer information about the situation, as residents see it,” Cape said, adding, “The WEDC has no capacity to implement changes on its own. But we can collect the information and put it together for the town.”
The survey would also measure if downtown parking aligns with the town’s economic development goals.
The town’s 2019 master plan calls for more downtown parking, as part of greater efforts to attract and grow businesses, and encourage more people to shop, dine and play in Whitefield center.
“The big vision is a welcoming, thriving downtown,” Cape said. Efforts like the survey lay the groundwork for future growth, he added. “We want to make sure the infrastructure is in place.”
In coming weeks, the parking survey will be promoted through community flyers and the Northern Gateway Chamber of Commerce’s weekly newsletter. The Whitefield Public Library will distribute paper copies of the survey.
It complements another effort: Complete Streets.
Complete Streets is a transportation policy and design approach that allows for safe travel by those walking, cycling or driving. Measures include wider sidewalks, bike lanes, bus lanes, safe crossing opportunities and median islands.
Whitefield voters will consider an advisory warrant article at Town Meeting in March, which asks the town to adopt Complete Streets principals through its master plan and development ordinances and guidelines, and to incorporate those principles into future roadway and transportation projects.
WEDC put forward the advisory article.
“The concept is that transportation networks should meet the needs of all users regardless of age, ability or mode of transportation,” he said, adding, “You want a transportation network that meets community needs and is intentional in doing so.”
