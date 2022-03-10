Survey To Guide Master Plan Update

HAVERHILL — The Planning Board wants to hear from you.
This week they launched a survey to guide the long-awaited update of the Haverhill Master Plan.
Last updated in 2008, the master plan will serve as a road map to shape and grow Haverhill for the next decade or so.
The survey will remain open until May 15.
A Planning Board statement that accompanies the survey stresses the importance of community participation.
It reads in part, “As an essential first step in the update of the Haverhill Master Plan, the Planning Board asks all Haverhill residents and property owners to complete this survey and share their vision. Each member of your household over 16 years of age is invited to participate.”
“Your answers to these questions are critical toward helping to shape the new Haverhill Master Plan; there are no “right” or “wrong” answers. This survey will guide the Town, so your input is very important. Responses to the survey are anonymous, and the estimated time to take the survey is 10-20 minutes. Help us chart the future of Haverhill!”
The two-page, 36-question survey will collect public opinion on land-use planning, infrastructure, economic development, and conservation matters.
There are questions asking if respondents support the combination of Haverhill Cooperative Middle and Woodsville Elementary School, the development of a Public Safety Facility, the development of a Transfer Station/Recycling Center, and the hiring of a full-time Building Inspector/Code Enforcement Officer.
One question asks, “Please describe what Haverhill should be like 10 years from now.”
The survey can be found online (see Town of Haverhill NH Official for link) and hard copies are available at the Haverhill Town Offices.
