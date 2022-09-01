ST. JOHNSBURY — A survival course was taught at the Good Shepherd Catholic School on Tuesday where an instructor likened a person’s right response at an active shooter scene to what an airline passenger is supposed to do when oxygen masks drop from the ceiling.
Safeguard self first.
After establishing that the 20 to 25 SurviVermont course participants on Tuesday had all flown before, Vermont State Police Lt. Hugh O’Donnell asked them to recall the directive of the flight attendant if the cabin loses pressure and oxygen masks are released. Multiple audience members knew the answer: first put the mask on yourself. Taking care of self first puts a person in a better position to help someone else.
It is the same “me-first” mentality O’Donnell and fellow instructor Harry Fell, a Vermont Hazmat Response Team member, urged participants to have if they ever find themselves in the same space as an active shooter.
The SurviVermont training comes in the wake of shootings in congregate settings like schools and churches.
“This program is a community caretaking initiative created to educate and empower Vermonters with actions they can take to protect themselves and family members if they are confronted with an active shooter or violent threat situation,” notes information provided by the Vermont Department of Public Safety.
The SurviVermont program is a partnership between Vermont Emergency Management and first responder communities throughout the state. Sessions were offered at 11 locations in Vermont. The Good Shepherd gathering was the final session on the schedule and was one of only three school locations in the state to host SurviVermont.
Good Shepherd’s partnership in the program resulted from outreach to the school made by a member of the Vermont State Police who is a former parent of a Good Shepherd student, according to Lynn Cartularo, principal of Good Shepherd Catholic School. She was one of the participants at the Tuesday training.
While the location for the session was in a school, Lt. O’Donnell said the SurviVermont course is not the same education that teachers and other school staff get regarding active shooter emergencies. Educators are responsible for the students and need to account for their well-being.
SurviVermont is “individual response training” said Lt. O’Donnell.
He explained the difference between an active shooter in a congregate setting and someone with a gun who has a specific target.
“The goal (of an active shooter) is to harm as many people as they can for as long as they can,” Lt. O’Donnell.
The training communicated three concepts: “See Something, Say Something”; “Run, Hide and Fight”; and “Stop the Bleed.”
It’s important to say something to law enforcement when you see something suspicious, Lt. O’Donnell said, and be prepared to explain why you found the person or their behavior suspicious.
Getting away from the danger is the priority for the person in the same place as an active shooter. Evacuate if possible. Hide silently in a safe place if escape is not a viable option. Fight to incapacitate the shooter as a last resort.
The instructors said fleeing is about getting yourself to safety and encouraging others in your path to do the same. Lt. O’Donnell also impressed upon the audience the need to not hinder law enforcement who arrive and are focused on getting to the shooter.
If unable to escape, hide. If in a room and the shooter is somewhere outside the room, try to block the door or otherwise prevent it from being opened from the outside.
If escape or hiding fails and you encounter the shooter, take the fight to the shooter. Lt. O’Donnell describes the response as beyond a little fistfight in a parking lot. “It’s an attack,” he said. Use items as weapons. Throw things, and “target the face or the firearm,” said Fell. Don’t stop fighting until the threat is gone.
Fell led the Stop the Bleed portion of the session, explaining to participants things they can do if they encounter someone bleeding from an injury. The three responses discussed were applying pressure with your hands, using a dressing and keeping the pressure on, and applying a tourniquet to stop the blood flow from reaching the open wound.
Fell demonstrated on Lt. O’Donnell’s left arm the application of a tourniquet, using socks as the material to wrap around the upper arm and a mini flashlight to twist the sock tight.
The SurviVermont session lasted about 90 minutes. Lt. O’Donnell told the audience that the goal was that people leave the training feeling empowered to respond in a way that could save their lives should they ever end up in an active shooter emergency.
