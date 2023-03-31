Suspect Accused Of Dragging State Trooper On Highway Detained By Federal Judge
Vermont State Police Sgt. Matthew Tarricone was injured while trying to stop a drug suspect from fleeing a traffic stop on Interstate-91 in St. Johnsbury.

Federal authorities have now detained a local woman accused of dragging a Vermont State Trooper on I-91 in St. Johnsbury.

Angela Birk, 41, of Newport, was indicted by a Grand Jury in November of 2022 along with nine other suspects on drug charges, including Juan Carlos “JC” Ortiz, 28, of Springfield, Massachusetts.

