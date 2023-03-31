Suspect Accused Of Dragging State Trooper On Highway Detained By Federal Judge

Federal authorities have now detained a local woman accused of dragging a Vermont State Trooper on I-91 in St. Johnsbury.
Angela Birk, 41, of Newport, was indicted by a Grand Jury in November of 2022 along with nine other suspects on drug charges, including Juan Carlos “JC” Ortiz, 28, of Springfield, Massachusetts.
On Friday, Birk pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Burlington to a felony charge of conspiracy to distribute narcotics. Birk is accused of conspiring to distribute cocaine base and fentanyl in the Northeast Kingdom.
U.S. District Court
U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle then detained Birk based on an argument made by Vermont U.S. Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest.
“The defendant conspired with Juan Carlos ‘JC’ Ortiz and others to distribute controlled substances in and around Orleans and Essex Counties in Vermont,” wrote Kerest in his motion for dentition. “She provided a means of escape for him (Ortiz) when they were confronted by law enforcement upon their return from one drug-supply run. On that occasion, the defendant accelerated away from a traffic stop while a State Trooper’s arms were inside of the driver’s open window, causing him to be dragged and sustain injuries.”
The incident occurred in February of 2022 after state police stopped Birk’s vehicle as part of an ongoing drug investigation.
According to court documents, Birk is accused by the state of dragging VSP Sgt. Matthew Tarricone with her vehicle for about 50 yards along the highway before he could let go of the vehicle. She then allegedly fled police at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. Police said Tpr. Tarricone was trying to stop Birk from fleeing the scene.
U.S. Attorney Kerest also said Birk lied to state troopers about where they were coming from during the stop.
The defense did not oppose the motion for detention.
The Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office has already filed felony charges of aggravated assault on a police officer and eluding a law enforcement officer against Birk. Birk is also being charged by prosecutors with misdemeanor reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
The ten suspects indicted by the Grand Jury in November include Birk, Ortiz, Clair Deslandes, 64, of Island Pond; Jeremy W. Allin, 52, of Lunenburg; Hayley McDonald, 25, of Derby; Margaret Radford, 53, of Newport Center; Mary Rhodes, 45, of North Troy; Loretta Poquette, 47, of Norton; Ronald Braun, 43, of Lowell and Jessica Ward, 44, of Lowell.
The federal charges followed a lengthy investigation by the Northern Vermont Drug Task Force and other local, state and federal agencies, including the Vermont State Police, the Essex County Sheriff’s Department and the Newport Police Department.
